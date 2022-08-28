Putin signs decree to facilitate the presence of Ukrainians in Russia – News





Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that facilitates the permanence and work of hundreds of thousands of people who have left the Ukraine and went to Russia since Moscow’s military intervention in that country.

Ukrainian passport holders and inhabitants of the pro-Russian separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk (in eastern Ukraine) will be able to stay in Russia “without a time limit”, according to “temporary measures” published on Saturday (27).





Previously, Ukrainians could stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days in a six-month period and to work they had to apply for a special permit. From now on, they will have “the right to carry out a professional activity in Russia without the need for a work permit”.

But to take advantage of the measures, people must pass tests for drug use and infectious diseases, in addition to declaring their presence, leaving their photo and fingerprints in the files.





Decree prohibits expulsion to Ukraine

The decree prohibits the expulsion to Ukraine of the country’s citizens, except for those who have served a prison term or are considered a threat to Russia’s security.

Putin signed another decree that determines the payment of social subsidies to vulnerable people (pensioners, people with disabilities, pregnant women) who were forced to leave Ukraine or breakaway territories.





According to Moscow, 3.6 million Ukrainians, including 587,000 children, fled Ukraine after Putin’s military offensive against the neighboring country at the end of February.

Russian authorities encourage travel and have set up reception centers across the country. Many refugees, helped by activists, managed to leave Russia shortly afterwards and head to other European countries.

The Russian government announced measures in July to facilitate the naturalization of Ukrainians. Kiev denounced the initiative as an attempt by Moscow to consolidate its influence in territories conquered by its troops.















