With a keen eye on the entertainment industry and its internal and external relationships, Mel Brooks spanned at least three decades (between the 1960s and 1990s) establishing himself as one of the greatest farcists in the history of cinema. At 96 years of age, this living legend not only integrates the voice cast of The Legendary Warrior Dog as one of his greatest classics maintains what the clumsy animation of the Nickelodeon Movies has the best: the general lines of the plot of Banzé in the West (1974).

In the comic western starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder, a black railroad man sentenced to death is manipulated into taking over as the sheriff of a town populated mostly by racist whites as part of a larger corruption scheme. Through increasingly unusual situations, Brooks (director and co-writer) draws the smallness of prejudiced thinking by making the protagonist, played by Little, an infallible hero, naturally superior to all the traps and all the scoundrels he faces. The film still captivates for bringing to the fore a simple story of friendship and making waves with the cinema in general through a priceless invasion of the studios of Warner.

The Legendary Warrior Dog recreates this story without the acidity of direct criticism of racism, free from the occasional sexism of a 1970s film and without such a sharp metalanguage, but preserving the central message of confronting prejudice. Transforming the bang-bang into a samurai story with cats and a dog, the film even adds a little noise to these good intentions — Hollywood orientalism strikes again, in a not-so-subtle inspiration for the franchise. Kung Fu Panda — but nothing that isn’t ignoble.

Who knows stool will enjoy recreating many of the comedic moments from the seventies film with voice actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Yeoh and Michael Cera, such as the hero’s arrival in the city, the strong henchman who becomes an unlikely ally or the gastric problems caused by beans, but the priority is obviously the children’s audience. Stripping the humor of Brooks’ classic with malice, warrior dog highlights the simplicity and universality of this comedy classic by keeping it effective, in a new era, for a new audience. And, of course, it allows itself to be even more a movie with a moral lesson.

If good use of the skeleton of an acclaimed movie automatically elevates the experience of watching warrior dogit is not without a cost. stoolas is the case with most of Brooks’ comedies, makes the best possible use of visual storytelling in live action to create humor — something that, one would imagine, would gain even more force in an animation. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. the direction of Rob Minkoff (The Lion King) brings some good solutions to the canvas, but never dares to the extreme of the media, and the whole line and aesthetic of the drawing seems unfinished; sometimes it lacks texture, sometimes it is left over, so that what could be redeemed as a creative choice seems only the fruit of a hasty production.

It’s okay when it ends well, what if The Legendary Warrior Dog serve to arouse the interest of new generations about an important piece of the history of comedy in cinema, it will be more than enough reason to spend a time of your life watching a cartoon; even if he’s not the most beautiful or original in the world.