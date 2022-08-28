Reality star confesses addiction and says she’s slept with more than 700 men







Belinda Rygier says she has been abstinent for 15 months Photo: Playback/Instagram/Belinda Rygier

Belinda Rygier said she’s lost count of how many sexual partners she’s had in her life, but she says she’s slept with more than 700 men. The reality show star Bachelor Australia revealed that he had between five and six dates a week.

“I didn’t know I had the problem until I cured it. The problem was with my relationships and I kept attracting toxic men,” he said in an interview with the radio show. You’re A Grub Mate.

The 40-year-old artist said she began treatment for addiction eight years ago. According to her, the period of abstinence has already lasted 15 months and she is now looking to find someone with a special connection.

“After I recovered, I think there was some unhealed trauma from my past that was causing my sex addiction,” he argued.

Despite considering it an addiction, Belinda Rygier says that the excess of dates did not harm her career: “Unlike other addictions, she said that the desire to always have sex did not harm her life in other ways. “It controlled my life, but I was a functional junkie, I have a great career, you wouldn’t know from the outside.”