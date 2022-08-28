Regina uses trump card to convince Leo of Clarice’s forgiveness and marry him, in Cara e Coragem | come around

No wonder, knowing that the groom will not show up at his own wedding, the advisor insists on personally picking him up at home and, for that, uses a trump card.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Regina (Mel Lisboa) is distressed behind Leo (Ícaro Silva) and shows him a note left by Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
“Leo, I’m here, dressed as a bride. It’s our wedding day. And you’re staying there?”, she asks, deducing that the groom is locked in his room.
Out of his mind, Leo says that Clarice hasn’t forgiven him, that it wasn’t her he saw in the cemetery, but Anita (Taís Araujo).
“It wasn’t her, it wasn’t her, Regina. I need an answer from Clarice. No one can give me that”, the boy laments.
Having to think fast, Regina slips a paper under the door. Leo reads what is written and immediately leaves the room, coming face to face with the bride.
It is a note left by Clarice asking Regina to take care of Leo.
“Regina, take care of my brother when I’m not around. Look after him with my sister’s eyes, eyes of love. Clarice.”
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 29 to September 03
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Leonardo (Ícaro Silva) is moved to read the note left by Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Leonardo reacts with emotion, and Regina points out that Clarice has always loved him.
“Clarice asked me for this and now I’m here, dressed as a bride, to take care of you always. And now it’s our love that’s at stake. It’s our life. Think of me, think of us”, asks Regina.
The Gusmão heir is convinced of his sister’s love for him and decides to go on to marry Regina.
And the event, which was already being canceled by the priest, takes place with all the pomp, with Regina entering the church victorious.
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 29/8, of Cara e Coragem.
29 Aug
Monday
Rebeca and Moa are released, and the stuntman reveals Danilo’s set-up. Rico and Lou talk about what happened between them. Ítalo warns that he made a copy of the formula and decides to give it to Jonathan and Martha. Regina and Leonardo get married. Moa asks to sleep with Pat. Italo and Anita have fun together. Andrea tells Bob that she doesn’t want to get involved in a relationship. Martha invites Dagmar to live in the family mansion. Regina and Leonardo discover that the buyers got the formula. Jessica tells Duarte to tell Andréa the truth. Pat and Moa deliver the formula to Martha and Jonathan. Luana remembers a conversation Clarice had with her.
