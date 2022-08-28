Renan Lodi is close to leaving Atletico Madrid for Nottingham Forest | international football

The Premier League keeps an eye on Brazilian players. After Lucas Paquetá traveled to agree with West Ham, this time it is Nottingham Forest who appear very close to signing Renan Lodi, left-back from Atlético de Madrid.

The terms of the contract have already been agreed, and Lodi has exams scheduled at the English club. Nottingham Forest will pay €5 million (approximately €25.2 million at current rates) for the loan, with an option to buy at €30 million (€151 million). The information is from the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Renan Lodi arrived in European football in 2019, when he agreed with Atlético. In the Spanish team, he made 118 appearances and scored six goals in three seasons, but he lost space and was not even used by Simeone at the beginning of 2022/23.

Lodi, 24, was Spanish champion in 2020/21 and disputes a spot in the Brazilian team for the next World Cup. For Brazil, he has played 15 games under Tite’s command.

