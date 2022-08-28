Renata Fan talks about work and what she has experienced in recent years

Renata Fan spoke about her vacation and surprised

It’s nothing new to anyone that Renata Fan is one of the most prestigious presenters on television when it comes to sports and, especially, football. For years, the blonde became the target of dispute by competing broadcasters who wanted to take her out of band.

On the Saad family broadcaster, the presenter commands the Open Game. The task, that is to say, Renata Fan does it with all the pleasure in the world, as she almost never takes a vacation from the program. So much so that in her social networks, the blonde confessed that she was never more than 30 days away from work.

Not even on vacation, Renata Fan manages to stay away so long to enjoy her moments of neglect. Despite the short time, the famous said that every day is worth it. “Because I really miss it! Colorful, rested and happy!”, began the presenter.

“On vacation in January. I’ve never taken 30 days off, because I LOVE my job and I can’t stay away for too long. It’s been 19 years and 1 month of profession 😳☺️ and routine has always been my preference. But when I travel, I enjoy every minute!!!!”, concluded the blonde.

FRIENDSHIP RELATIONSHIP WITH DENILSON

On social media, the presenter shared a click with Denílson at the “Jogo Aberto” studio.

“This is his day! @denilsonshow that makes our days happier, livelier and lighter!”, began the artist.

Next, the Band contractor highlighted Denílson’s qualities. “A DIFFERENTIATED guy, as a colleague, friend and partner of @jogoaberto I learned to admire and value the way you lead life and how good you know how to be!!!”, she said.

Finally, Renata Fan wished the best things for Denílson: “So, more Health, Success, Happiness, Work, good energies and may the Universe smile the same way you smile to everyone who has the privilege of being by your side! Congratulations Uncle!”.