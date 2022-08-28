Rony, from Palmeiras, dedicates a great bicycle goal to his son and says: “I’ll take the ball home” | palm trees

After the match, the striker stated that he will take home the ball from the move that put Verdão in advantage at the beginning of the first half.

– I’ll take the ball home. I just have to thank God for the opportunity to be scoring a beautiful goal. Once again, I dedicate it to my son, my biggest supporter. Immense happiness. It was a very difficult game and I had the opportunity to score. I’m very happy – said Rony, who also got the ball after the bicycle goal against Cerro Porteño, for Libertadores.

In the celebration, according to reporter Gabriel Moreira, the striker ran towards the Palmeiras bench and told Vitor Castanheira, Abel Ferreira’s assistant: “I said I was going to do another one!”.

– I told Castanheira how he wanted me to score (the goal). He said that no matter what, he would cheer. I had the opportunity to score a great goal.

Rony also celebrated the maintenance of the eight points advantage for Fluminense in the leadership of the Brasileirão, but avoided any euphoria for the distance. Now, Verdão is thinking about the first semifinal of Libertadores, against Athletico, at 21:30, at Arena da Baixada.

– Not unstoppable. No team is the team to beat. We’re just doing our best. We have a very difficult mission ahead. It’s turning the key, focusing on Tuesday’s game to make a great match.

