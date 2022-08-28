Russia can’t stop war even if Ukraine gives up on NATO membership, says Putin ally

(Reuters) – A key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not halt its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kiev formally renounces aspirations to join NATO.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said in an interview with a French television channel that Russia is prepared to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, under certain conditions.

Even before the February invasion, Moscow had made it clear that Ukraine’s entry into NATO was unacceptable.

“Giving up participation in the North Atlantic alliance is now vital, but it is already insufficient to establish peace,” Medvedev told LCI channel in quotes carried by Russian news agencies.

Russia, he said, will continue the campaign until its goals are achieved. Putin says he wants to “denazify” Ukraine. Kiev and the West claim that this is an unfounded pretext for a war of conquest.

Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks after the invasion began, but they made no progress, and there is little prospect of a resumption of talks.

“That (negotiations) will depend on how events unfold. We were ready beforehand to meet (Zelenskiy),” Medvedev said.

