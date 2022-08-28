Salary bonus is paid next Monday (29/08)? Check HERE if you RECEIVE and PIS 2021 CALENDAR

Thousands of workers eagerly wait to cash out the PIS 2021. The PIS SALARY ALLOWANCE calendar continues to be respected.

However, many people want to know if they will be entitled to WAGE ALLOWANCE PIS 2021.

PIS



Private sector workers who are enrolled in the Social Integration Program receive the PIS annually through Caixa Econômica.

the payment of salary allowance is done in the year following the one that was worked on.

However, the Federal Government faces difficulties in releasing the PIS of those who worked in 2021, mainly because the allowance of those who worked in 2020 has already been paid this year.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?



To be entitled to PIS, the worker must:

Be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2021



O PIS 2021 can already be requested by those who worked in 2019 since March. See below how to place an order.

The amount to be received will depend on the months worked in 2019.

PIS 2021 WHEN WILL IT BE PAID?



O PIS 2021 has been released since March for workers who:

2021 PIS TABLE



The PIS 2021 table informs the amount of the salary allowance.

In general, installments between R$ 101 and R$ 1,100 are released.

2021 PIS CALENDAR



As previously mentioned, the worker has until December 29 to withdraw the PIS Pasep 2021.

Payment of PIS 2021 will be released after the worker submits a request through

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS base year 2021 remains awaited by workers in 2021. This is because the PIS in question should have already been paid earlier this year.

But as the PIS 2022 was released in February, the PIS base year 2021 had to be postponed.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



The calendar PIS base year 2021 it has not yet been released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund – Codefat.

But what is expected is that a statement will be made by the Federal Government later this year to inform when the allowance will be paid to citizens.