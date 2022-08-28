Sampa Sky viewpoint glass cracks 150 meters high ‘for an adverse reason’ and the deck is prohibited to the public; watch video | Sao Paulo

After a year of operation, the glass floor of one of the two viewpoints of the Sampa Sky, located in downtown São Paulo in one of the tallest buildings in the city, cracked last Wednesday (24) for “adverse reasons”, according to the company. This deck was closed for security reasons for the change of the piece, which should take place during this next week. The other deck works normally.

But even so, the problem in one of the decks was a subject much commented on social networks, causing concern among some visitors.

Hotelier Ketany Santos, 23, posted videos on her networks on Tik Tok and Instagram, which are open to the public, showing the cracked glass on one of the two decks of the Mirante do Vale building, which is in downtown São Paulo. (see video above). The images went viral. On Tik Tok alone, they had more than 100,000 likes, in addition to being shared several times.

heard by g1, hotelier Ketany said that she was waiting her turn to take a picture on the deck when the glass cracked when a man was inside the box. The site was later closed.

“The glass cracked when he was sitting. And it made a very loud noise that those who were there realized that it had cracked because of the noise it made. And then he got up a little scared. Then we got closer to see if it had cracked, and it had cracked “, said Ketany, who has a degree in advertising and publicity.

She also said that she went to take a picture on the other deck, but that, because of the scare, many people were afraid and gave up visiting the other viewpoint, which continued to function normally.

“Everyone who was there was a little scared by the noise. It made a very loud noise. Then the people who work there at Sampa Sky talked to the guy who was sitting there at the time… I think probably to ascertain the facts, to see what happened. But it really had nothing to do with the guy. He was just sitting there taking his picture when it broke,” Ketany said.

Sought this Sunday (28) to comment on the matter, Sampa Sky, informed by means of a note released by its advisory, that “this happened on Wednesday, we immediately interdicted this deck and this surface layer of glass will be changed this week” (read the full statement below).

Frequenter Ketany Santos had a video that went viral on social media when she posted an image of cracked glass on a deck at Mirante do Vale in São Paulo

“The day I went to the most famous viewpoint in São Paulo and one of the glass Mirante layers broke. This video I recorded a few minutes before and with it you will be able to notice the difference”, says Ketany during the recording posted on his social networks.

“Now they are removing the part that sticks out…”, continues the visitor while filming employees covering the deck with a black bag, isolating the visitation site.

“I’m glad I already went, but be careful. Safety first”, wrote a visitor on the Sampa Sky page on Instagram next to the photos with the company’s clarification about the problem with the glass that cracked.

“Did you bite? My God, I’m dying to go, but now I’m scared,” posted another woman on Sampa Sky’s social network.

“People should be grateful for the company’s transparency and not criticize!!!”, countered an internet user on the Sampa Sky page.

Attraction started in 2021

Sampa Sky is located on the 42nd floor of Mirante do Vale, in the Historic Center of São Paulo

Opened on August 8, 2021, Sampa Sky currently charges from R$40 to R$100 a ticket for those who want to visit the transparent glass decks that seem to be suspended in the air, but are stuck at about 150 meters high in in relation to the ground.

The decks are two retractable structures that extend 1.5 m out of the building and provide the feeling of having nothing underfoot. They are installed on the 42nd floor of Mirante do Vale, which is considered one of the largest buildings in the capital. Opened in 1966, it has 170 meters and 51 floors.

From the top it is possible to see the region of Vale do Anhangabaú, the vehicles passing through the roads, the Historic Center of the city, people walking on the sidewalks, in addition to the horizon full of buildings around.

The place has become one of the city’s tourist attractions. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, it has welcomed more than 150,000 people since then.

The interdicted glass and steel deck is directed towards the South Zoneoverlooking Vale do Anhangabaú, Viaduto Santa Ifigênia, Farol Santander, Monastery of São Bento, among other points in the city.

The other transparent platform of the viewpoint faces the East zone from Sao Paulo. In addition to the view, Sampa Sky will have a coffee shop.

The company had not responded to the g1 which of the two decks was compromised.

Inspiration came from the USA

The attraction was inspired by the Chicago Sky Deckin the United States, which is on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower building, at 412 meters high.

Despite all its grandeur, the 50-year-old building lost the title of tallest in the city. In 2022, in the neighborhood of Tatuapé, in the East Zone, a new giant with 172 meters should be inaugurated.

Viewpoint overlooking the South Zone of São Paulo

Sampa Sky released a first press release published on its Instagram to comment on the matter (The full statement follows below):

“Since the beginning of our operations, we have always reinforced the safety of the Sampa Sky viewpoints – there are 4 layers of 10mm glass and 3 layers of structural PVB. We have a team of specialists that periodically carries out all the maintenance – precisely so that visitors have the sure that they are safe to “walk in heights” on the streets of São Paulo.

This week, 1 layer of glass on one of our decks cracked due to an adverse reason. We clarify that this fact does not represent any danger – since we have all the reinforcement present in the structure. This surface layer will be changed in the next few days.

Rest assured that our priority will always be safety, so that everyone enjoys the space, the experience and the view of the city.

We indicate that the space is operating normally and receiving the public for visitation”

Sampa Sky released a statement on its social network to clarify regulars about glass that cracked on one of the decks; some people expressed concern about the problem

Afterwards, the company clarified other questions from the g1 via email regarding the cracked glass on one of the decks:

“This first layer will be changed this week and this deck will work again.

We reinforce that the space was not closed on any day – the other deck continued to function normally and the space is completely safe. The reason this first layer broke has nothing to do with weight. If you research, you will see that Chicago’s SkyDeck, which even inspired the opening of Sampa Sky, has already had its first glass house broken twice, without risking visitors.

This happened on Wednesday, we immediately closed this deck and this surface layer of glass will be replaced this week.

We reinforce that the decks have 4 layers of 10mm glass and 3 layers of structural PVB – precisely to ensure the total safety of visitors. The breaking of this first layer did not pose a risk to visitors.

In this first year, we collected 35 tons of food that were donated to SEFRAS, used to make lunchboxes distributed to the homeless in the central region of the municipality”.