Sandra de Sá and wife say they had sex for the first time on the stairs

During the participation of Sandra de Sá, 67, in the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, presented by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabello, the singer’s wife, Simone Malafaia, appeared in the chat and delivered how it was the first time with the artist . According to the producer, the two had sex on the stairs.

“We met at Sandra’s soiree with Danni Suzuki and we made love on the stairs for the first time. At first, it was just a colorful friendship. I didn’t think it would be possible to stay with her”, said Simone, who has been with the singer.

“I would send her a bunch of ‘bizu’, but she didn’t understand,” said Sandra.

Sandra confirmed the story told by Simone and told the day they met. “She was singing and playing at the soiree and I was delighted with her way. Then I said: ‘let’s go to the stairs quickly”, said the artist.

The singer also said that she included the producer’s last name in hers: “Now I’m Sandra Cristina Malafaia Frederico dos Santos”.

In addition to telling about the first time of the two, Simone, who was greeted with a kiss by the singer, declared herself. “Love is magnetic. Sandra has an inexplicable magnetism. It’s something that comes from within her and gives us a shock. When we first met, it took me a while to understand what was happening. I just wanted to be close to her,” he said. .

In the chat, Simone also said that the singer is jealous. Sandra replied, “Normal, just like you.” Simone replied: “I’m not jealous. I’m sentimental, it’s different. I get sad. I was sad twice. It’s not justified, because I think jealousy is selfish, sadness is just for me”, he evaluated.

Asked by Mallandro about which song Simone likes to hear at the hour, she said she wouldn’t tell because this is the intimate moment. However, she said which song rocks the couple. “I’m not going to talk about those moments this one, but the song that has to do with our story is ‘Who are you?'”, she replied. Then Sandra released her voice and gave a little bit of the song.

cazuza

Sandra also spoke of her relationship with Cazuza. The singer chose him as godfather to her son, Jorge de Sá. “We lived all the time, that’s why he was my son’s godfather. What he protected me, I came from Pilares, I didn’t know anything about the artistic world”, she said.

According to her, she believes that to this day the singer protects her. “I miss him a lot. This thing about not giving up on yourself is Cazuza’s, it was very much like his compadre Agenor. He was a guy who made sure that half a dozen could find aggression, but millions understood. He was real. giving up on me I take a lot from him”, said Sandra.

The singer continued and vented: “He was so amazing that at a certain point I stopped visiting him. But someone told me I needed to go there. He was getting so skinny, it looked like he was getting smaller, but I went. The guy was so fuck that, when I arrived, I couldn’t hear what he was saying, he turned around and said: ‘You coward, motherfucker.’

In 1989, the singer revealed he was HIV positive, and in 1990, he died at the age of 32 from septic shock caused by AIDS.