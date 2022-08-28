Sandra de Sá’s wife ‘invades’ interview and delivers the first time with the singer: ‘On the stairs’

Sandra de Sá’s wife, Simone Malafaia appeared by surprise during an interview with the singer for the podcast Papagaio Falante. In addition to declaring herself on the microphone, the producer, who was greeted with a kiss by the artist, told how the two met and how it was also their first time.

“My love is magnetic. Sandra has a magnetism that I can’t explain. It’s something that comes from inside her and gives us a shock. When we first met, it took me a while to understand what was happening. I just wanted to be close to her. We met at a party and made love on the stairs on the first day. At first, it was just a colorful friendship. I thought it wouldn’t be possible to stay with her”, said Simone, who has been with the singer for five years.

Sandra de Sá’s wife “invades” the singer’s interview Photo: reproduction / youtube

Sandra de Sá confirmed the story told by the woman. “She was singing and playing at the soiree and I was delighted with her way. Then I said: ‘let’s go upstairs quickly”, said the artist, also revealing that she included the producer’s last name in hers: “Now I’m Sandra Cristina Malafaia Frederico dos Santos”.

