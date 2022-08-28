Santander Real Estate Auction: 190 Properties on the Auction

Banco Santander is auctioning 190 properties, including residential and commercial, through two auction houses. Bids can now be placed and close on Monday (29). One of the highlights is a house in Morumbi, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo, with a minimum bid of R$206,000.

At Mega Auctions, there are 99 properties (among houses, apartments, commercial rooms and land). The lots can be consulted here.

At Sold Leilões, there are 91 residential properties, with a discount of up to 64% on the market value. Initial bids range from BRL 29,300 to BRL 1.8 million and can be given in three ways:

On the Superbid platform, at any time

In person, at the Superbid auditorium (av. Engenheiro Luís Carlos Berrini, 105 – 4th floor, in São Paulo), on the closing date of the event

By email [email protected], at least 24 hours before the auction closes

Financing in up to 420 months

The bank offers financing of up to 80% of the property in up to 420 months, at a rate of 9.49% per year + TR. The conditions must be analyzed according to each public notice. Financing is subject to credit analysis.

It is possible to use the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) as part of the payment. Any IPTU debts (Imposto Predial e Territorial Urbano) and condominium will be paid by the bank until the auction date.

Most residential properties are occupied, and this requires care before closing a deal. (See below for cautions when buying properties at auctions).

Check out some highlights

At Sold, the property with the biggest discount is a house in Granja Viana, in Cotia (metropolitan region of São Paulo), with a minimum bid of R$ 654.5 thousand (64% below the market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum increase amount is BRL 5,000. The property is occupied.

Sold’s cheapest property is a house in Cristinápolis (SE), with a minimum bid of R$ 29,300 (57% below the market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum addition amount is R$ 500. It is vacant.

The most expensive property in both trading sessions is a high-end home in the Fazenda Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo, with a minimum bid of R$ 2.1 million (56% below the market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum increase amount is BRL 50,000. Are you busy.

Also in Morumbi, in São Paulo, a house is being auctioned, with a minimum bid of R$ 206 thousand (51% below the market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum increase amount is BRL 10,000. Are you busy.

In Rio, the most expensive property is an apartment in Copacabana, with a minimum bid of R$ 1.8 million (30% below the market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum increase amount is BRL 10,000. Are you busy.

Another highlight in Rio is an apartment in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, with a minimum bid of R$1 million (30% below market valuation). For each new bid, the minimum increase amount is BRL 10,000. Are you busy.

The values ​​quoted in this text refer to initial bids and are constantly changing due to new purchase proposals made online. The consultation was made on 26 August.

Beware of Occupied Properties

Most of the properties are occupied. It is up to the buyer to take the measures and bear any expenses for regularization and eviction of the property. Specialists recommend preferentially buying unoccupied properties and give tips, such as reading the notice carefully and visiting the property beforehand, if possible (see this and other tips before buying property at auction).

At Mega Auctions, residential properties that are occupied in the capitals will have the vacancy made on behalf of the auctioneer or the reimbursement of up to R$ 5,000 with ITBI (Immovable Property Transfer Tax), deed and registration.

Who can participate in the auction

Both individuals and legal entities can participate in the auction and bid. Simply register the user on the Sold Leilões website, accept the Terms and Conditions and agree to the Terms of the Auction Notice related to the auction.

After registering, the user must request authorization to release their participation and send the required documentation. You can qualify for the auction up to one hour before the closing time of the trading session.

Mega Leilões informs that individuals over 18 years of age and legal entities can participate, as long as they agree and comply with the rules established in the Sales and Payment Conditions of each auction.

More information:

Santander real estate auction