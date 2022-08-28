Sarah Andrade speaks out after beef involving Erika Schneider and Bil Araújo; Watch | Column Fábia Oliveira

After all the confusion caused after a video posted on their Instagram stories, Sarah Andrade decided to speak out. On the social network, the ex-BBB said he doesn’t usually justify himself for anything, but who received advice from his team to speak up on the subject, as it always ends up being wrong. Afterwards, the marketer claimed to have not hinted at anything to anyone and said she had affection for Bil and Erika.

“My people, what a random roll. They started tagging me on a lot of things here. I’m here enjoying it, super happy with my friends, my team, I’m in a very happy phase, full of dear people around me. And I’m not one to talk, you can see that I never come in stories to justify anything, but my team said: ‘Sarah, you have to talk because then you come out as wrong because you didn’t justify anything’ and it’s true “, began talking.

Then the ex-BBB said she has freedom to play with Bil, but that did not insinuate anything to anyone. Sarah also said she has affection for everyone involved in this story. “I’m here enjoying it, I didn’t insinuate anything about anyone… I’m intimate with Bil to joke about anything, we joke about everything, I didn’t mean to insinuate anything, I have affection for everyone in this story. I don’t even know why they’re finding anything,” she said.

Understand the confusion!

Sarah Andrade published a video on Instagram stories where she filmed some oxen, telling Bil Araújo that she had found his family. The comment implied that he was ‘horned’, that is, he had been betrayed by Erika. The two broke up in July.

After the alleged prank, Rico Melquíades came out in defense of his friend Erika Schneider and did a rant about Sarah’s attitude. The champion of ‘A Fazenda 13’ also said that the reason for the breakup between Bil and Erika was not betrayal, by either party, and published the print of a conversation he had with the ex-BBB, after the whole situation, and that It made him think about the admiration he had for her.

“I said: ‘Friend, that’s not cool, people will start to understand that Erika put ‘gaia’ on Bil and that didn’t happen. Do you know’. And she gave me an answer that I was surprised, she was a person that I admired and after that, I was thoughtful. She said something like ‘the hood fit’, something like that,” Rico said.

In the sequence, he asked people to get over the breakup and said that if he opens his mouth, it will be ugly for Bil’s side. “Want to defend your friend? defend. But in a fair, clean way, not wanting to lie, and trust me, quiet wins. So, let’s keep quiet, because if I speak, it will weigh a lot on your friend’s side. Are we going to stay in that silent win mode? Get over people, it’s gone, it’s over, it’s gone. Let’s stop joking,” he finished.

Rich showed the print of the conversation with Sarah, in which he said: “Sarah, friend, what a bad thing you posted in stories. People asking if Erika put ‘gaia’ on Bil, you know that wasn’t the reason. And you know the friend you have. It would be the same thing as Erika filming Lucas [ Vianna] and say what you said, since we know that your relationship was not ‘gaia’”.

Sarah then responds with mockery: “The cap fits, huh, friend (laughs)”. The champion of ‘The Farm 13’ gets angry and shoots his friend. “Well, come on, friend, that will serve what I’m going to say. How ugly of you, I thought you were a real woman, but I can see that you are not,” she wrote.

Erika Schneider also spoke about the subject on her social networks and detonated Sarah Andrade and Bil Araújo. Without naming names, she said that painting her as a traitor was already too much. “I’m fine here, I’ve been quiet all this time… But wanting to put myself as guilty, as a traitor, as someone who has gone wrong, that’s already too much, because it messes with my character and my nature”, she began saying.

She talked about breaking up with Bil. “Relationships end every day. The first time I felt bad, I came here crying and everything else. The second time, life goes on… I won’t be with a person who doesn’t want to be with me. Now for the person to want to insinuate that I horned, to talk about my character, that’s too much,” she continued.

then still without mentioning Sarah’s name, she reproved the attitude of the then friend. “And the worst of all is that there are friends who make jokes in bad taste, insinuating this. In friendship, ok. Now wanting to end the image of the other in exchange for a cookie, then not”, she concluded.