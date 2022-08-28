See 4 heart problems caused by high blood pressure – 08/28/2022

Popularly known as high blood pressure, arterial hypertension is a common problem among Brazilians, more so than many people imagine: it is considered one of the most prevalent diseases in the population. According to estimates by the SBC (Brazilian Society of Cardiology), about 30% of people in the country have the condition.

However, among the challenges surrounding the topic is the fact that less than half of this group regularly monitors the evolution of the disease, which makes the data even more alarming. Worldwide, approximately 10 million individuals die every year as a result of complications from high blood pressure.

This is because hypertension without proper monitoring and treatment leads to disturbances in blood circulation, weakens the vessels and does not allow the correct oxygenation of the organs, in addition to bringing direct damage to the heart. That is, more than being a problematic condition by itself, it can trigger a series of other even more serious issues — and even death. Hence the importance of preventive diagnosis and lifelong care.

Where is the danger?

High blood pressure is dangerous because it puts more demands on the heart: it requires the organ to do additional work to perform its main function, which is to pump blood throughout the body. The picture, especially when it becomes constant, makes the blood vessels more rigid, losing their elasticity. In this way, the heart needs to work harder to maintain efficient blood circulation. Simply put, hypertension causes “extra strain”.

Under normal conditions, the blood pressure index should remain at 120/80 mmHg (we read “12 by 8”). Above this value, we can already say that the pressure is high. In the case of hypertension, we have a blood pressure greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg (we read “14 by 9”), maintained by several measurements, persistently, performed on different days. If the numbers recorded are even higher, it is possible that the individual is experiencing a hypertensive crisis, with the need for emergency care.

It is a non-communicable, chronic and long-term disease, that is, in most cases, the damage caused by hypertension occurs over time. But one point deserves attention: in general, it is a silent condition, which has no symptoms. The signs usually appear when the pressure is much higher than normal.

Among the main signs are nausea, dizziness, excessive tiredness, blurred vision, difficulty breathing and chest pain (angina), easily confused with other health problems.

Consequences

If hypertension is not detected or controlled, problems can appear and continue to develop over the years, like a snowball.

In the case of the cardiovascular system, changes in the contraction and relaxation of the heart muscle are possible, as well as other complications, such as atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), the onset of coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, heart failure and even death. sudden heart attack.

Let’s see some details of the main problems:

1. Heart failure

Hypertension, as mentioned, makes it difficult for the heart to beat, which needs to do more force than normal and ends up increasing in size. However, despite being bigger, it becomes weaker.

Chronic arterial hypertension can progress to hypertrophy of the heart muscle, with possible weakening of this myocardium, leading to heart failure — a condition in which the heart can no longer pump enough blood to nourish the body.

As people age and blood pressure remains high, the risk of heart disease increases. Estimates point out that heart failure occurs more frequently in people over 65 years old and exposed to a long period of high blood pressure.

2. Myocardial infarction

Frequent high blood pressure can damage the walls of the heart (coronary) arteries, which are weakened and injured or, even, become thicker. Over time, there is a risk of the situation getting worse due to a blood clot or the accumulation of fat at the site (cholesterol), causing a partial or total blockage of the passage of blood within these vessels.

Blocked arteries prevent or hamper the flow of blood to the heart muscle, which does not receive necessary oxygen. The tissue then begins to die. Thus, the development of coronary artery disease may occur and result in the dreaded acute myocardial infarction (the popular heart attack) or even a cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

3. Cardiac arrhythmias

An individual with high blood pressure can also have arrhythmias, that is, changes in the rhythm of the heartbeat. The condition may be due to or worsened by hypertension. In some cases, the scenario can progress to heart failure.

Among the arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation is worth mentioning here. Potentially serious, it can trigger or cause a stroke. Popularly known as a stroke, a vascular accident happens when there is a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel that supplies blood and oxygen to the brain.

4. Kidney problems

The increase in pressure can also lead to poor blood conduction to other organs fundamental to the functioning of our body, such as the kidneys and, in this way, interfere with their ability to filter blood effectively. In this case, the problem becomes a two-way street: when the kidneys do not work properly, the pressure can get out of control, generating a vicious cycle.

The kidneys filter the blood, removing waste products, excess water and salt. Without them, there is unnecessary retention and accumulation. The heart then becomes more demanding, being overloaded, or has its function impaired, not acting as the body needs.

What causes blood pressure levels to rise?

The exact causes of high blood pressure are not fully understood. What we do know is that several factors can interfere with the increase in pressure, such as smoking, overweight and obesity, sedentary lifestyle, excess salt (sodium) in food, alcohol consumption, stress, advanced age, genetics (people with family members hypertensive patients are more likely to have the comorbidity), chronic kidney disease, adrenal, thyroid and sleep disorders.

lifelong care

by this, all caution are little. Hypertension has no cure, but it is manageable. Individuals who manage high blood pressure can greatly reduce the risks and their possible consequences.

If it is mild, it can often be controlled only with changes in routine and the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, which includes weight maintenance, meals with less fat and salt, avoiding alcohol, not smoking, in addition to a regular exercise program. There are those who still need medication, indicated and monitored by a specialist after examinations and evaluation to meet the specific needs of each case.

What needs to be clear is that, even if you feel well after a period of treatment, care must be maintained. It is important to keep in mind that high blood pressure is harmful even without symptoms. In addition, changes in habits serve not only as a treatment, but also as a means of preventing the disease and its complications.