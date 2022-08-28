see the most read of the week

Business

The most read news of the week raises the following question, which aroused general curiosity: how much stock does mega-investor Luiz Barsi have in IRB Brazil (IRBR3)?

This week, readers were also interested in the top 10 list real estate funds cheaper and with greater profitability per year.

They also kept an eye on the billionaire payout of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), which corrected the value of dividends and interest on equity.

In addition, among the most read in Suno Notícias, the news that the Petrobras (PETR4) won the position of highest dividend payer in the world in the second quarter of 2022.

Another with the thought-provoking theme of dividends: readers wanted to know which companies listed on the Ibovespa pay the highest income.

How much does Luiz Barsi have in investments in IRB Brasil (IRBR3)?

The daughter of the mega-investor Luiz barsiLouise Barsi, stated that until the end of December 2021, the positions in Cielo (CIEL3) and IRB Brasil (IRBR3) did not exceed 3% of her father’s investment portfolio.

The statement on the Luiz Barsi’s wallet was given in a live broadcast of Ações Garantem Futuro (AGF) on YouTube. At the time, Louise was speaking together with Fabio Baroni and Jean Melo.

“IRB fits into our portfolio of opportunities. Opportunities that, if one day they work, will work very well and pay a lot of dividends, but there is no certainty”, declared Louise in the live broadcast, on Friday (19).

See the 10 cheapest real estate funds with the highest return in the year

For investors looking to expand their assets through real estate fundsgood news: a survey carried out by Quantum Finance, for the portal Value Investmapped the 10 cheapest FIIs listed on the stock exchange and the 10 most expensive that have the highest profitability.

The data refer to the accumulated for the year until August 10th.

Of the total of FIIs contemplated, only two are from the receivables sector, while the rest are brick or hybrid, which invests in more than one segment. in the list of cheap real estate fundsthose of the hybrid segment predominate, while in the selection of most profitable real estate fundsmost are in the logistics segment.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) updates values ​​per share of billionaire dividends and JCP

O Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (22) an update on the value per share of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) that will be paid on August 31. The earnings were announced on August 10.

The total gross amount reported was R$2.2 billion, of which R$571.2 million in dividends and R$1.6 billion in interest on equity.

Petrobras (PETR4) becomes the world’s largest dividend payer; see list

Petrobras (PETR4) won the position of highest payer of dividends in the second quarter of 2022, after distributing US$9.7 billion in earnings and beating giants such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile and Microsoft.

The 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index, by manager Janus Henderson, quarterly analyzes the 1200 largest companies in the world by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally. Currently, the British asset manager has around $300 billion of assets under her management.

According to the survey, global dividends reached a record in the second quarter, totaling $544.8 billion.

Dividends: which stocks pay the highest returns on the stock market? See full list

When it’s about dividends, SYN Prop & Tech (SYNE3) (formerly Cyerla Commercial Properties) is the company with the highest returns on the stock exchange. The data are from Valor Econômico.

The newspaper carried out, in partnership with Valor Data, a survey of the best earners on the Brazilian stock exchange in the last 12 months.

The list is based on the calculation of the “dividend yield“, an indicator that shows the relationship between the value of dividends distributed to shareholders and the share price.

