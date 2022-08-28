See the probable lineup of Real Madrid today against Espanyol

Credit: Divulgacao/Real Madrid

Espanyol vs Real Madrid enter the field this Sunday (28), at 17:00 (Brasília), at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium, in Barcelona, ​​in a game valid for the third round of La Liga. Current champion, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is considered a favorite.

Real Madrid lineup against Espanyol

In the league table, Real Madrid is third with six points. With that, the Merengues need to win today to regain the leadership that, at the moment, is in the lap of Real Betis, which has 100% of success in these first rounds.

In the previous games, Madrid defeated Almería by 2 to 1, and Celta de Vigo by 4 to 1. While Espanyol still haven’t won. In their debut, they drew 2-2 with Celta de Vigo and lost 2-0 to Rayo Vallecano in the last duel.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup against Espanyol is as follows: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Kroos; Valverde, Benzema and Vinícius Júnior.

“Kroos recovered well and so did Rodrygo. The lows are Nacho, Vallejo and Odriozola. The dynamics are good. We are ready. Last year we lost this game. Espanyol is a team that fights and I think it will be a game in which we will need to play at the best level to win”, he said. Ancelotti.

DATASHEET

Espanyol vs Real Madrid

La Liga 2022/23

3rd round

Date and time: 28/08/2022, at 17:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Cornellà-El Prat Stadium, Barcelona (ESP)

Streaming: Star+

Arbitration: Mario Melero Lopez

Assistants: José Luis Munuera Montero and Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

PROBABLE SCALINGS

ESPANYOL (Coach: Diego Martínez)

Lecomte; Gil, Calero, Cabrera and Oliván; Expósito, Vinicius Costa and Sergi Darder; Ruben Sanchez, Joselu and Ribaudo.

Embezzlement: Sergi Gomez (suspended).

REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Modric, Tchouaméni and Kroos; Valverde, Benzema and Vinícius Júnior.