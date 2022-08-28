See which are the 7 new routes from Azul to Maceió, to meet the high summer season

Embraer 195 with the paintwork by Azul Viagens





With the high demand for air travel to Maceió (AL) in the upcoming year-end season, Azul Linhas Aéreas will have new routes and will expand the number of flights on existing ones to the northeastern destination, in order to meet Azul Viagens, its tour operator.

Among the unprecedented connections, the capital of Alagoas will receive flights from 7 cities in three states: Cascavel (PR), Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Londrina (PR), Goiânia (GO), Bauru (SP), Araçatuba (SP) and Uberaba (MG). The already consolidated routes to Maceió are from Porto Alegre (RS) and Presidente Prudente (SP).

In total, Maceió will receive 284 direct flights for the high summer season, an increase of 28% compared to the previous year. These flights will be operated by Embraer E1 and Airbus A320neo aircraft, with capacities to carry 118 and 174 passengers, respectively.

The flight schedule on all the routes described above is detailed below:





“Alagoas is the product that has grown the most at Azul Viagens in recent years, so we will invest even more in this high season. In addition to the increase in flights, we are counting on a great partnership between the entire tourist trade and the public sector to be able to promote the destination in all broadcasting origins”, emphasizes Giulliana Mesquita, Product Manager at Azul Viagens.

“This increase in the number of flights to Alagoas is a reflection of the investments that have been made here in the state. We are prepared to receive more and more tourists, opening beds and offering experiences that please all tastes”, highlights the Secretary of State for Economic Development and Tourism, Caroline Balbino.

High season Blue Travel

To meet the high summer season, Azul Viagens will reinforce its network between December 16, 2022 and February 11, 2021. The company will have dedicated flights to serve its millions of Customers who will travel next summer, which means about 45% more seats on offer compared to the same period last year.

This increase in the offer in the market is a consequence of a great moment that the operator has been going through. Sales at Azul Viagens grew 60% in the first half, compared to the same period in 2019. Considering only Brazilian destinations, the growth is 70%. For this reason, Azul Viagens believes that this will be a high season for records.

Azul Linhas Aéreas information



