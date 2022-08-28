Sergio Guizé clarifies fake news about marriage with Bianca Bin and gives details of the beginning of the relationship | TV & Famous

Anyone with an eye on “Mar do Sertão” has already noticed that Zé Paulino, played by Sergio Guizé, is a man very much in love with Candoca (Isadora Cruz), his fiancée. And in real life, the actor’s heart also beats hard for a great love: Bianca Bin, with whom Sergio has been since 2017.

The two worked together on “Êta Mundo Bom!” but at the time they were dating other people. And, a year later, during the backstage of “The Other Side of Paradise”, when they were free and unencumbered, that the novel took its first steps. In the podcast Papo de Novela, Guizé talks about the beginning of the relationship, vents about a fake news that came out about the relationship and reveals other curiosities. Check out the full chat:

“When we went to make ‘The Other Side of Paradise’, already in another civil situation, we remained friends and in the end, I think that because we lived together for so long and had a lot of affinity, it ended up happening. Of course, no one starts a relationship overnight. , it’s gradually. We went to dinner first. A while later, we went to the movies and we liked the same movie. And after the soap opera, we understood that it was just that: ‘The soap opera is gone, and I can do without the soap opera , but I can’t be without you’.”

Ownnnn 😍 Is it romanticism that speaks?

“Before we assumed anything, it was already known that we had married naked in the Amazon, and I never set foot there, unfortunately (laughs). good for her, no (laughs). But it’s really interesting. I’ll do it and no one will know! (laughs).”

Little push by Lima Duarte

Sergio and Bianca live on a farm located in Indaiatuba, a city in the interior of São Paulo. The actor tells in Papo de Novela that he chose the place because of Lima Duarte, who also lives in the region.

“I got to know the city on Lima Duarte’s birthday, I think in 2012. And Bianca already knew her since she was little. I became very good friends with Lima, and he talked a lot about there. I used to live in Bixiga, in São Paulo, and Bianca lived in Barra, in Rio. Then Lima said: ‘Oh, go to Indaiatuba!’. In fact, Lima’s son was the one who arranged for brokers. We went there for a couple of weekends, found our house and fell in love with the garden, the orchard… And we were after that. It’s a place where we study a lot, paint, take care of the garden, the animals, go to bed early, wake up early…”