sex three times a month reduces risk of infection, study says







Covid 19 sex immunity Photo: Alto Astral

When done safely and regularly, sex can have many health benefits. And that includes reduce the risk of serious infection by Covid-19according to a study published in the scientific journal Fertility and Sterility.

The study, carried out by experts from the University of Baghdad, in Iraq, evaluated 16 thousand participants in 33 countries, which were divided into two groups. The first had sex at least three times a month. The second did it less frequently. In this way, it was observed that 76.6% of individuals from the first group were not infected by Covid-19, while in the second installment they were 40.4%. The research lasted about four months.

Thus, the researchers concluded that having sex more often increases the ability of the immune system to deal with pathogens. That is, organisms capable of causing disease in a host. This would explain the lower incidence of the disease among those who had three sexual intercourses per month.

In the opinion of the experts, “the results of this study suggest a protective role for sex in Covid-19 infection, regardless of the person’s age or sexual behavior”.

However, because it was observational, the study did not identify the exact cause of the relationship between the infection by Covid-19 and the sexual behavior of the volunteers. Therefore, the researchers advocate a deeper analysis of this result. This, they say, will make people “be able to boost their immune systems in a natural and healthy way.”

In addition to immunity, sexual practice also improves sleep. This is because, during the act, our organism releases oxytocin and endorphin. The combination of these two substances in the body causes a sedative effect that stimulates sleep, which contributes to other aspects such as weight loss, for example.

But what about you, are you already adept at having sex at least three times a week?