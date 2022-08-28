She had fainting spells, had a pacemaker at 29 and, after 40, did a triathlon – 08/28/2022

Nurse Cinthya Andrade, 47, suffered from fainting and malaise since childhood. For a long time, she tried to investigate what she had, but came to hear from doctors that it could be “teenager thing”. When she was already trained and working in the area of ​​cardiac arrhythmia, she got sick in the operating room and discovered that she had two heart syndromes. Because of this, she had to have a pacemaker and change her lifestyle habits.

To his surprise, even though he had the device, he began to exercise, run and put a sedentary life aside. Below, she tells her story and makes an alert for the early diagnosis of heart diseases.

“Heart disease started to manifest when I was 12 years old. There were days when the symptoms were stronger and other days they were less. I was very dizzy and sometimes felt sick during physical education classes.

On very hot days, I had fainting, severe cramping and menstrual pain. My parents took me to several cardiologists, but I never had an accurate diagnosis.

They even said that I had nothing and wanted to get attention. Even I was beginning to doubt that I was suffering from something. I thought it might be in my head.

I remember that in physical education classes, I fainted, and as the doctor did nothing, the teacher himself pushed me away.

I remember that I didn’t feel bad when swimming, I started doing some activities and I took it that way for a few years. I started to learn to live with my ‘no name’ disease and I remember that when I arrived in a hot place, I kept fanning myself and if I started to feel weak, I knew it was pre-syncope.

I started to create my survival manual so I wouldn’t be passing out on the street, since whenever it was hot, I got really sick.

‘I found out what I had because I passed out at work’

Image: Personal archive

I majored in nursing and specialized in arrhythmias, by the irony of fate. Even though I was aware of some of the symptoms and lived with some patients, I never really knew what I had.

Until, during a surgery in which I was present, I passed out while working. That caught the attention of the arrhythmiologist who was working at the time. He asked for tests, but nothing was found. I remember that the electrocardiogram never picked up the trace of the heartbeat.

I had to have a heart monitor implanted for six months and it detected a seven-second pause in my heartbeat: it had a fast pace and then a drop.

This device was implanted in the patient’s chest, as if it were a holter, and recorded the beats. It was then that I was diagnosed with neuromediated syndrome and tachybradi syndrome, at age 29. After that, in less than 20 days, I started treatment and the doctor said I would need a pacemaker.

Its function is to make the heart beat, when it does not respond naturally. After this implant and also as I worked in the area, I began to hear reports from many patients who had the device and said that they were limited to doing daily activities. I also heard from some people in my family that I couldn’t carry weight, let alone sweep a house.

I had the technical-scientific knowledge, but limiting beliefs let me get carried away. Some people said: ‘Poor poor girl’. You start to have several questions and I was letting myself down more and more each day.

‘Racing changed my life’

Because of all these bad thoughts and people letting me down, I stopped doing physical activity and got carried away by victimhood. At the time I implanted the pacemaker, I was about 60 kilos, however, four or five years later, I reached 90 kilos.

I had a bad diet, a sedentary life and I was neglecting myself. My quality of life had also greatly diminished.

Image: Personal archive

In 2018, after an invitation from a friend, I remember I was turning 44, and he launched the idea of ​​getting a group together and starting running every Sunday morning. I remember we burst out laughing and he told me to go for a walk and that I didn’t have to ‘run, run’.

I liked the idea and of course I spoke to my doctor and he said, ‘Of course you can do physical activities’. He even said he had no reason not to.

That way, it gave me more security and I started a process of food reeducation, I started weight training and I started walking.

The project took off, I started to participate in races, walks and saw other people with some problems making it happen on the track.

I reprogrammed my brain and began to realize that I could show that someone with a pacemaker doesn’t become an invalid.

At first, I went slowly. We started with 3km, 5km and 10km. I remember that I started doing a 5 km circuit in two and a half hours. Today, I do 5 km in 35 minutes. After a while, the group of friends that was running cooled off and I followed alone.

I was careful with the frequency of my heartbeat and I adapted. It was then that I became a half marathon runner: I managed to run 21 km.

Image: Personal archive

I prepared myself to do even triathlons and became a triathlete. In the Olympic category, I swam 1.5 km, cycled 40 km and ran 10 km. I remember that the race started at 5:30 and ended at 11:30.

Today, I have a training routine twice a week, I go to the gym to strengthen my muscles and, on the weekends, I run.

I also invest in food reeducation, follow up with a nutritionist and control my heartbeat. If I feel that my frequency is too high, I try to slow down.

What motivates me is greater distances and when I ran 21 km in three hours and 10 minutes, that was number one for me. Every trot or run was important and when I reached another kilometer, my mind won.

Now, I plan to run a marathon, if possible, and do obstacle courses.

What I learned most during this whole process was not to listen and to care about the opinions of others. We have to learn to filter what we hear a lot. It’s best not to listen to what people say. Also not victimizing yourself is important, because obstacles you will encounter.”

What are neuromediated and tachybrady syndromes?

The neuromediated or vasovagal syndrome are cardiovascular responses commanded by the autonomic nervous system.

The problem can cause a drop in blood pressure, a slow heart rate, sweating, blurred vision and fainting. This is mainly because part of the body’s blood is in the legs when we are in a standing position and there is a reflex that reduces the pressure. The condition can be divided into three types:

Vasopressor: when it is only related to pressure

Cardioinhibitory: related to heart rate

Mixed: that has involvement with both systems

The condition is related to young adults and is more common in females. From a behavioral point of view, it is known to be related to people who drink little water. Diagnosis is difficult, as devices that monitor cardiovascular activity are required.

Taquibradi syndrome, on the other hand, occurs when the part of the heart responsible for the electrical impulse is very slow or deficient, making room for other arrhythmias to take control of the body.

The placement of a pacemaker in patients is an exceptional treatment. Generally, they are people who received the diagnosis late and, therefore, need the technique. Often, behavioral changes can improve the condition and, almost always, preventive treatments can help to reverse a crisis or symptoms of the syndromes.

Even with the device, experts say it is possible to have a normal life, exercise and other activities. Limitations occur more in MRI exams and others that involve the electrical part.

Sources: Carlos Duarte, cardiologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo and specialist in cardiac stimulation; and Bruna Valdigemcardiologist at Instituto Dante Pazzanese (SP) and Rede D’Or.