‘She-Hulk’ | Before Tatiana Maslany, Find out which Actresses almost played the heroine on screen

She-Hulk is already the new hit series on Disney+. The new show from Marvel Studios premieres new episodes every Thursday, having already aired two chapters out of a total of nine that close this first season. It is reported that the debut of She-Hulk resulted in twice the audience of the studio’s latest series, the teenager Ms. Marvel (released in June), for example.

Fans are excited about the possibilities of this comedic, girl-power series, and the cameos the show will bring from characters entering the MCU, such as blind attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who voices as the vigilante Daredevil. As everyone is tired of knowing, in the lead role of She-Hulkthe charismatic and talented Tatiana Maslany, of Ukrainian, Polish and German origin. The 36-year-old actress, of course, became known especially for her work on the series. Orphan Black, aired by BBC America that ran from 2013 to 2017 and in which Maslany played no less than five main characters, all clones. This range and versatility marked the career of the talented young actress and undoubtedly contributed to her choice in the role of Jennifer Walters.

As is always the case with most casting cases, Tatiana Maslany was not the first choice for the role of Marvel Studios’ newest heroine. Before her, some famous names were considered to live the verdona on the screens – names that you can see below. Meet.

The irony of things is sometimes impressive. Alison Brie is a young actress who collects almost 80 credits on her resume as an interpreter, one of the most remarkable being her performance as the fighter Ruth Wilder in the series GLOW, from Netflix. Interestingly, the actress and her sweet / ironic personality were used as a template when the producers defined the type of artist they were looking for for the role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. An “Alison Brie” type was what the production wanted for the character, and at the time many fans of the actress simply asked why not hire the original directly? And indeed, brie was considered, however, for who knows why, as we know, it did not get the spot in the series.

speaking of GLOWthe very successful girl power series on Netflix, here we have another veteran of the show who was considered as the protagonist of She-Hulk. the blonde Betty Gilpin was the second most important name in the women’s wrestling program cited. Who knows the actress and her works (such as terror The hunt2020) knows that she has an athletic and voluptuous physique, in addition to her characters always being associated with a personality bad ass. And maybe that’s exactly why the blonde didn’t get the role, even though at first glance it was the most suitable. Turns out, the producers didn’t want an actress who already looked strong and could blast everyone around her before turning into the Hulk. The idea here was for any average woman, who after the transformation, then yes, would be super.

Ethnic and racial changes are always welcome when they have the purpose of inclusion and representation of minorities. That is, anything that deviates from the European / Caucasian visual standard. On the other hand, it is necessary to take into account that in the comics and also now in the series, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the Hulk, and through her blood comes the transformation of the girl into a green giant as well. This origin of kinship would need to be altered in some way if the actress Zoe Chaoof Chinese descent, would take the role. Floor was one of the artists considered for the character, and is known for her work on series such as modern love, love life and After party.

Another young blonde actress, Gillian Jacobs has been active since the mid-2000s and was also one of the finalists considered for the role of Jennifer Walters on the show, before Tatiana Maslany finally get the spot. Jacobs he has participated in almost 100 works between films, series, miniseries and made-for-TV films. You’ve certainly seen it in something and maybe you don’t remember. Her most outstanding role was as Britta in more than 100 episodes of the sitcom. Community which, coincidentally, also brought Alison Brie in the cast, and has 34 episodes directed by the brothers Russianbeing their gateway to the MCU.

This idea is a little older, and came from none other than the great Nicolas Cage. Today, at the age of 48, the Cuban descent Eva Mendes perhaps it has passed the age group that Marvel was looking for for the character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. But in 2007, when she was 33 years old, mendes could very well have been cast in the role. That is, if at that time any studio was willing to make the project of a film with the greenish heroine become a reality. The only one who seemed excited about the idea was Nicolas CageMendes’ companion in Ghost Rider (2007). During the press conference to publicize the feature of the demonic and flaming character of Marvel, Cage stated that he was interested in producing a film of the She-Hulk for Eva Mendes to star. Have you ever thought?

This one is also the oldest and one of the most curious on the list. The idea of ​​taking She-Hulk for the screens (whether it be the small TV screens or the big screens of the cinema) is nothing new, despite having only managed to see the light of day this year. The oldest of all took place in the late 1980s, after the success of the series The incredible Hulk of the 1970s on the ABC network, which had two actors sharing the character – as we know, the big guy Lou Ferrigno painted green embodied the fury of the title monster, while the short Bill Bixby it was his human version in the form of David (not Bruce) Banner. The series ran from 1977 to 1982, and when it came to an end it spawned three made-for-TV movies: Return of the Incredible Hulk (1988 – featuring Thor), The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989 – featuring Daredevil and Kingpin) and The Death of the Incredible Hulk (nineteen ninety).

Precisely in this 1989 telefilm, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk would make her live-action debut. Taking the hook, a solo series with the character would be launched by the same channel the following year, in 1990 – serving as a kind of continuation/derivative for the 70’s series. from the cousin’s series Hulk, with two actresses sharing the role. In fact, they already had the name of the champion volleyball player Gabrielle Reece, 1.85m high, for the role of verdona. And although it was announced that the actress Mitzi Kapturefrom the series Silk stalkingwas to play the alter-ego of the character, Jennifer Walters, it is also said that the project was shelved in 1991 because the producers could not reach an agreement on who would live the human version of the protagonist.

The time when the She-Hulk came closest to getting its own TV series before the one we have now was even in the 90s. Several ideas floated in the air in this period, like the one mentioned above. Another much announced at the time was the one that would bring a bodybuilder and Ms. Olympia, Corinna Everson. The beautiful and muscular is not well known for her talent in acting, but in relation to her muscular and bulky physique there is nothing to complain about. For this reason, it is speculated that Everson would live the super-powered and greenish version of the character. His best-known work was alongside the action star. Jean-Claude Van Damme in Double Impact (1991).

What draws the most attention in this onslaught, however, is the name behind the show’s production: the Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone. One of the greats of Hollywood’s “smart cinema”, stone has the statuettes for the best screenplay by The Midnight Express (1978), best director for Platoon (1986) and best director for Born on the 4th of July (1989). Second Everson, the show Stone wanted to do with her would be a live-action and animated version of the character – whatever that means. In the early 1990s, Everson and Stone even met with Stan Lee including, who agreed to the contract 100%, being very excited about the project. He, however, would never get off the ground.

Finishing the list, we have none other than the ex-lady Sylvester Stallone. The model Brigitte Nielsen He is athletic and 1.83m tall. The blonde was an easy figure in the ’80s, appearing in some of pop culture’s most unforgettable films. Her first big-screen job, when she transitioned from modeling to acting, was fire warriors (1985), an adaptation of classic comics in which Nielsen brought the iconic character to life Red Sonja. The film would also serve as a kind of spin-off of the franchise. conancounting on its own Arnold Schwarzenegger. Then, as we know, she fell into Stallone’s arms and starred with him. Rocky IV (1985) and Snake (1986). Finishing his best-known works, Nielsen would still live the villain of Heavy Duty Cop 2 (1987), with Eddie Murphy.

Of all the versions, only the one with Brigitte Nielsen promised to bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk to the big screen instead of the small screen. This adaptation would take place in the early 90s, to take advantage of the popularity of the model turned actress, due to the films mentioned. But not only that, Nielsen was formally hired to play both Jennifer and her alter-ego “She-Hulk”, even posing for publicity photos as the character, as you can see above. This production would be financed by New World Pictures and would have as director the late and bagaceiro Larry Cohenspecializing in 80s B horror movies, see The thing (1985) and Maniac Cop (1988). There are evils that come for good, and perhaps it was really better for the project to be cancelled.

