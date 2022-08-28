Shia LaBeouf Converts to Catholicism After Thinking About Suicide

The actor Shia LaBeoufwho was raised as a Jew, decided to convert to Catholicism after playing the saint Padre Pio, a mystical friar of the 20th century, who claimed to be able to communicate with angels and heal the sick. The character is the protagonist of , a film directed by Abel Ferrarawhich will debut on Venice Film Festivalwhich starts next week.

The actor also commented that the decision came after going through a terrible phase in his life. In an almost 90-minute interview released on Thursday, the 25th, evening on the program of Bishop Robert Barron, one of the most important and influential personalities of the Catholic church in the US, the 36-year-old actor revealed that he thought about suicide after a series of public scandals over the years.

Problems that culminated, in 2020, with her dismissal by the director Olivia Wildeduring rehearsals for the film Don’t Worry Darling for aggressive behavior. The actor, however, claims that he resigned. He was also accused by an old girlfriend, the British singer-songwriter. FKA Twigsin physical and psychological abuse – the process should go into trial only in 2023. The stylist Karolyn Pho revealed shortly afterwards that he had also been the target of similar behaviors.

“Right now, it feels like I’m radioactive. Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mom. My agent won’t call me. It feels like I’m cut off from the (film) business. I had a gun on the table. I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. I felt a shame like I’ve never experienced before – the kind of shame where you forget even how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go out for, like, a taco.” .

“But I also had a deep desire to hold on,” added the actor, who was raised by his parents in both Christian and Jewish faith. LaBeouf said he was able to weather this dark period after his conversion to catholicismmotivated by research for Ferrara’s film, which included living in a monastery in southern Italy and learning the traditional way of celebrating Mass in Latin.

“I started hearing experiences from other depraved people who found their way into this, and it made me feel like I had permission. I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Pulling me away from worldly desires,” he said.

_____

If you are having suicidal thoughts, contact the Life Appreciation Center (CVV) at 188. The service is free, completely confidential and available 24 hours a day. On the CVV website (cvv.org.br) you can also chat via email and chat.