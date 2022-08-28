Shopkeepers fear shortages after product theft

The theft of an Adidas truck that contained more than 25,000 Flamengo products causes concern among retailers who have franchises for the club. The items would reach 80 points in Rio de Janeiro, and there is fear of shortages in the coming months, since the possibility of a short-term replacement is very unlikely.

according to UOL Esporte found, the subtracted shipment was to supply stocks, mainly for the months of September and October. It is not known whether this material will be able to be returned and under what conditions this would happen. Faced with the club’s good phase, the businessmen are worried about the imminent loss of revenue.

Over the course of yesterday, videos and photos circulated on social media showing several pieces of Rubro-Negro still packaged, supposedly fruits of the action, and that would be being sold. In one of the images there were several shirts on a sidewalk.

“It’s arrived! Flamengo, p…! Bombou, son. Come! All sizes, there’s new, old, old, young, medium. Come”, says a person in a video, while filming the products .

The prices also announced on social networks, of course, prove to be much lower than in official stores. Recently, Flamengo and Adidas launched the third uniform “inspired by the movement of the stands”, as the publicity pieces explain.

Image: Reproduction social network

On the supplier’s website and on Fla’s own website at Mercado Livre, for example, the shirt is in the range of R$ 299. The item even appears with the description “best seller”. In an initial survey, according to the UOL Esporte found, the damage was estimated at more than R$ 1.5 million.

The robbery took place from Wednesday to Thursday, shortly after the vehicle entered Rio de Janeiro. The case was registered at the Cargo Robbery and Theft Police Station (DRFC) and “investigations are in progress to determine the circumstances of the event”, according to a brief note.

Sought, Adidas did not comment on the episode until the closing of this article.