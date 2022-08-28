Sicredi has open job vacancies across the country

Many Brazilians are looking for an opportunity in the job market. The long-awaited vacancy can be difficult to find, as the financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic have caused many to lose their jobs. In addition, there are young people who have not even had their first professional experience. Too many people for too few places.

But there is good news for job seekers. Sicredi has open positions throughout the country. The company operates in the financial sector and has opportunities for various positions, including trainee and internship. Check out all the details of the selection process by reading this article.

Sicredi searches for qualified professionals throughout the country

First, Sicredi is a company that operates in the financial sector. In all, it has 30,000 employees. According to Você S/A, the company is considered one of the best places to work in Brazil. It has held this position for 9 years in a row by the journal’s ranking. The bank also works as a credit union. In all, they have 2,200 branches in Brazil and 300 products in their portfolio.

There are 813 vacancies that Sicredi offers for employees, interns and even trainees. The vacancies are for several cities in the country. To check all of them, as well as to apply, the interested party must access the website https://sicredi.gupy.io/. The selection process will take place through the Gupy platform. Salaries are not disclosed by the company, but the candidate will have access to information at the time of the interview.

In terms of benefits, Sicredi offers a health plan, meal vouchers, food vouchers, dental insurance, day care assistance and education assistance. Food vouchers and meal vouchers together reach almost R$ 1,600.00.

Company offers internships and trainees

Given this situation, Sicredi offers several opportunities for those who want their first experience in the corporate environment. The company opened internship, trainee and young apprentice programs. To apply for the positions of intern, the young person must be attending an undergraduate or technical course, according to the demands of the vacancy. For the trainee position, the young person must be completing or have recently completed their graduation. The area of ​​expertise is for business manager. Finally, the position of young apprentice requires that the person interested be attending high school. On the website, you can check the prerequisites for all vacancies in more detail.

