Simone Tebet criticizes Bolsonaro’s speech and says that, if elected, “no child will go to bed hungry” in Brazil | Elections 2022 in Ribeirão and Franca – SP

Senator Simone Tebet, MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, said this Saturday (27) that she will give priority to the fight against hunger, if elected.

“In our administration, I speak here with the soul of a woman and the heart of a mother, who bleeds when she sees another mother’s child starving, no child, no child from January of next year will go to bed hungry in Brazil if we are elected. There may be a lack of money for everything, but there cannot be a lack of money to feed our children and our adolescents,” she said.

The candidate criticized the statements of President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, about hunger. This Friday (26), Bolsonaro, when commenting on a statement by Tebet on the subject, said that, in Brazil, you don’t see people “asking for bread” at the bakery door.

“I advise the president to take his plane to Minas Gerais, talk to an 11-year-old boy named Miguel who called 190 not to ask for help from the police force […]. He called simply because he was food insecure for three days watching his mother cry,” recalled Tebet.

Tebet spoke to supporters while fulfilling an agenda in Ribeirão Preto (SP). She landed at the city’s airport around 11 am and was welcomed by supporters at an MDB candidacy launch event. Afterwards, she took a walk through the city centre, visited the 21st Edition of the International Book Fair and had lunch at a pub.

Also this Saturday, Tebet fulfilled his schedule in Barretos (SP), where he visited the Hospital de Amor, a reference in cancer treatment in the country.

At the health unit, she said that, if elected, she will double the payment values ​​​​of the Unified Health System (SUS) table for Santa Casas and philanthropic hospitals, with a 25% readjustment per year during the four-year term.

The candidate also said that one of the proposals for health is to eliminate the queue of surgeries, exams and consultations dammed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, it will decree two years of public calamity to guarantee extraordinary credit and pay for the service without having to change the spending ceiling.