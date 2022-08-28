Simone’s husband exalts wife amid the separation from Simaria

Kaka Diniz, husband of Simone Mendes, took to social media to praise his wife. He made a series of praise for the partner amid the separation of the interpreter with her sister, Simaria.

” On the day you get where you dreamed so much, remember who reached out to you when no one believed in you. Remember who walked with you in the valley, in scarcity, but never abandoned you. I have a woman who believed in me and my potential. If I became who I am, I owe you a lot, my love,” Simone’s husband said in a post. He even published old photos next to his wife.

In addition, Kaká Diniz answered some fan questions. When asked about the expectation of seeing Simone “shine a lot” after the split with Simaria, he made a prediction. “She already has shine. If it depends on me, she will be number 1 in the country”, stated the businessman.

The separation of Simone and Simaria

Simone and Simaria announced the end of the duo on August 18th. They haven’t appeared at concerts together since June. At the time, Simaria decided to pause the professional routine because of a vocal problem.

“Out of respect for fans, friends and partners, Simone and Simaria officially communicate that the duo’s activities are over. The artists will continue, from now on, on a solo career. We reiterate that all concert commitments already contracted to date will be punctually fulfilled by Simone”, informed part of the note.

Simaria, however, will continue to take care of the vocal problems and, when he recovers, he will return in a solo project.

“I will temporarily step away from the stage to take care of my children and my vocal condition. I continue to fulfill my publicity commitments and plan the next steps of my artistic career. To our fans, all my affection, love and gratitude, you are my fuel to move forward” simaria

Simone Mendes reiterated that she will soon return to the stage to fulfill the shows that were scheduled for the country duo before the break. “My desire to be on stage is immense and I need to do what I love! I will continue singing and taking all my joy and love to fans from all over Brazil. Soon I will be back on stage and I count on your support, affection and your energy in this new trajectory of mine”, he asked.

Finally, the official note clarified that the break “was necessary for the definition of the next steps of their careers”, it concluded.