Social interaction, physical and mental activities reduce risk of dementia – 08/27/2022

Performing physical and mental activities, such as household chores, regular exercise, and socializing with visits to friends and family, can help reduce the risk of dementia in the elderly. The results are from a study published in the scientific journal neurologywhich evaluated data from more than 500,000 people without dementia and with an average age of 56 years.

The researchers collected sociodemographic, lifestyle, and comorbid information. They answered questions about physical activities, about practicing sports, about how often they climbed a flight of stairs, whether they walked, whether they did household chores, which means of transport they used, among others.

They also answered a questionnaire about the practice of mental activities, including level of education, how often they visited friends and family, whether they attended any clubs or religious groups, whether they used any electronic equipment (computer, TV, cell phone). The researchers also asked if any family members had dementia for genetic risk analysis.

Participants were followed for an average of 11 years. In this period, there were 5,185 cases of dementia (among them vascular, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias).

After adjusting for factors and crossing all these data, the researchers found that people who exercised regularly had a 35% lower risk of dementia; those who did housework had 21% less risk and those who reported socializing with friends and family had 15% less risk compared to participants who did not do any of these activities.

According to geriatrician Thaís Ioshimoto, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, these results are very important because they reinforce the importance of the role of prevention, since the therapeutic arsenal available today for the treatment of dementia is restricted to two classes of drugs.

“These drugs at most stabilize the disease, but the patient does not have a gain, he does not improve. He will continue to develop dementia, but at a slower rate”, he ponders.

Thais also said that previous studies have already shown that if a person manages to avoid risk factors that are modifiable, they reduce the risk of dementia by up to 40%. “This is better than any medicine”, emphasizes the doctor. Among the modifiable risk factors are not smoking, not drinking, maintaining a healthy diet, doing physical activities and even not living in environments with a lot of pollution.

Physical activity is not just muscle mass

The study pointed to the regular practice of physical activity as the main protective factor against dementia. According to Thais, this happens because physical activity is not only related to muscle mass gain, but also to the improvement of metabolic and cardiological health. “Physical activity increases insulin sensitivity, so it reduces the risk of diabetes, for example. It also improves cerebral blood flow and cardiovascular health,” he points out.

Socialization is also another important pillar in dementia prevention, as social isolation can be a factor in accelerating cognitive decline. “Older people who live in a community and have a support network live longer and have less dementia. This is most likely because of some mechanism that we still don’t know and have no way to measure, but that has an influence on how they deal with these emotions and about how important contact is,” said the doctor.

In addition, social contacts enable an affective relationship with memory, since in a conversation the elderly person needs to look for references in memory to tell a story, for example. “The fact that an elderly person tells a story with a beginning, middle and end is a very important way to stimulate the brain”, says Thais.

Housework, as trivial as they may seem, are also ways to keep the brain active. Even cooking is a way to stimulate cognition. “To cook, the elderly need to organize the ingredients, remember the recipe, remember the stages of cooking, know the point of the food. All this is a very great cognitive stimulus, even though it is done automatically throughout life”, he said. .

The use of cell phones and computers for games are also great brain stimulants. The important thing, emphasizes Thais, is that the chosen activity is pleasurable for the elderly and has some purpose. “It’s no use wanting to impose activities, because the elderly can start doing, but soon they will lose interest. The important thing is that he does things he wants and that are challenging for the brain”, he concluded.