Start of electoral propaganda affects audience of Tebet interview in ‘JN’







Simone Tebet was the last presidential candidate to be interviewed in the special week of ‘JN’ Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

During the 40 minutes of the Saturday with Simone Tebet (MDB) in the ‘Jornal Nacional’, the candidate tried to create a bond with Renata Vasconcellos.

When asked about the low presence of women among her party’s candidacies, she tried to sensitize the anchor.

“Everything in our lives is difficult, you know that. How difficult it is to be a woman in the private sector, let alone in public life.”

He also sought the complicity of the viewers by speaking directly to the camera.

“The grandmothers of you who are watching us could not marry without their parents’ permission, they could not work without their husband’s permission. They could neither vote nor be voted on. It’s a step, it’s a ladder.”

In another passage, she was outraged at the treatment in the labor market of black women, who receive lower wages than white women.

On several occasions, Tebet included women’s agendas in the answers, unlike the other presidential candidates interviewed, who mentioned little about women, even though winning over the female electorate is essential to guarantee victory in the election.

The senator’s good performance, praised on social media for her articulation and charisma, was seen by a smaller audience than that of the hearings with Jair Bolsonaro (average of 32.6 points), Ciro Gomes (28.5 points) and Lula (32 points). ,3).

According to previous audience measurement data, Simone Tebet generated an average of 24.9 points. It was hampered by the flight of viewers with the start of electoral propaganda, from 8:30 pm to 8:55 pm.