Streaming is increasingly expensive and cancellations are skyrocketing

It is common for people to choose a streaming service to follow their favorite series and movies. However, it seems that the increasing price rises have been displeasing the customers of the biggest brands. Therefore, there is a considerable decline in the use of these platforms, resulting in the search for alternative means or cheaper options.

See too: Netflix plans to eliminate the option to download ad plan

Evaluating cost benefit

Before checking whether or not it is worth buying a certain subscription, the consumer does a research among the available means. Each channel presents a varied portfolio of content, trying to please a specific audience. However, prices tend to vary greatly in relation to quality, in addition to the perception of a general increase in readjustments, driving away new customers.

new competitors

As informed, even with so many competitors, franchises usually offer different productions. In Brazil, the average spending on streaming is around R$ 63.70 per month, considering access to the basic plans of the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globo Play. Far from finding a resource that meets all interests, it will now be necessary to make choices.

consumer dissatisfaction

Even taking advantage of the benefits of the plans, dissatisfaction remains among Brazilians. A survey by iDinheiro showed that 72% of people intend to cancel one of these subscriptions in the next semester. In the opinion of users, the first option to be canceled is Netflix (34.5%), given the conditions and higher price.

Then, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus are cited as expendable, in case entertainment costs need to be cut. This scenario shows that the increase in subscriptions ends up heating up competitiveness.



With the risk of continuing to lose market share, the pioneer in the field needs to reconsider its strategies if it does not want to remain in decline. Therefore, Netflix should focus on original productions, but without compromising revenue, which it has been trying to do when planning cheaper plans.