Study shows that pandemic made Brazil age a decade earlier

A study released by the newspaper O Globo shows that the pandemic impacted Brazilians in a very profound way, beyond what is already known. Mental health in tatters, fear of covid-19 and sequelae, in this survey, are in the background, and the consequences of it all are brought to light.

According to the calculations of researcher Ana Amélia Camarano, from the Institute of Applied Economic Research, thanks to the high number of deaths in the pandemic – almost 700 thousand in the national territory -, the population reduction towards the end of this decade was anticipated. In addition, Brazilians aged more hastily.

Before the pandemic, it was expected that this population shrinkage would occur in the second half of the 2030s. Now, thanks to the chaos generated by the pandemic, this population, already reduced early, will also be smaller and older, since one in four Brazilians will be considered elderly in 2040 – that is, they will be 60 years old or more.

One of the reasons for this decrease is that women began to have fewer children. If between 1940 and 1960 they had an average of 6.2 children, today that number has dropped to 1.7 children. The study shows that since the year 2000 the birth rate is below what would be needed to replace the population, which is 2.1 children per woman. In this case, as the pandemic brought the reality of fewer births and maternal mortality seven times higher than the world average, the population will inevitably shrink.

The newspaper O Globo also points out that, thanks to the intense economic crisis, it is estimated that 20 years from now it will not have been possible to eradicate poverty, nor to have all adolescents in high school or higher education.

The study was based on forecasts by experts, based on the country’s performance in recent decades.