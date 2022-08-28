SUPERHERO Movie Starring Sylvester Stallone Debuts On Amazon Prime Video; Watch the trailer!

The action long ‘Samaritan‘, starring Sylvester Stalloneis now available on amazon Prime Video and features the movie veteran playing the first superhero in the history of his career.

The plot takes place 20 years after a destructive battle that resulted in the death of a super villain. With the end of the threat, the hero ends up giving up his craft, leading a life far from fighting crime.

Until a little boy begins to develop a friendship with the old man, suspecting that the old man is the missing hero. Gradually, he will discover that the truth is darker than he thought.

Watch the trailer and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Enjoy watching:

And in an interview with our journalist Rafa Gomes, Sly gave details about his new film and revealed why Samaritan is the kind of hero who can relate to any audience.

Throughout the chat, the star also reflected on how it feels to finally have his own superhero universe in theaters.

Watch our interview:

Julius Avery (‘Operation Overlord‘) is responsible for the direction.

The screenplay was written by Bragi F. Schut, Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn and Chuck MacLean.

Dascha Polanco (‘Orange Is the New Black’), Martin Starr (‘Silicon Valley’), Pilou Asbaek (‘Operation Overlord’) and Moses Arias (‘Hannah Montana’) complete the list.

Don’t forget to watch: