SUS workers present claims to candidates in 2022

Employees of the State Department of Health (Sesa) wrote an “Open Letter in Defense of the SUS”, which contains 18 claims that are being delivered to candidates for the state government, Senate, Chamber of Deputies and Legislative Assembly. The objective, they say, is to present significant guidelines for health workers, for organized civil society and for candidates from the progressive field “who defend democracy and have an affinity with the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]and want to support and engage in this struggle for democracy”.

Also part of the initiative are union entities, such as the Public Servants Union of Espírito Santo (Sindipúblios), Psychologists Union (Sindpsi/ES), Nurses Union (Sindinfermeiros), Pharmacists Union (Sinfes), Dentists Union (Sinodonto) and Health Workers Union of Espírito Santo (Sindsaúde/ES).

The letter, says the nursing technician and director of Sindipúblicas, Magna Nery Manoeli, comes from the need to reopen dialogue with the public authorities on various demands. The union leader recalls that there was a negotiation table with representatives of Sesa, the State Secretariat for Management and Human Resources (Seger) and the unions. “All structural health problems were discussed at the table. We were able to walk, but then everything became more difficult for us, because Nésio Fernandes took over the secretary and didn’t want the table anymore”, she says.

The reopening of the negotiating table is one of the group’s demands. Another request is the strengthening of the Capixaba Institute for Teaching, Research and Innovation in Health (ICEPi), which workers prefer to refer to as the Public Health School of the State of Espírito Santo because they believe it has a relevant educational character. For them, for example, there is a lack of financial resources to continue the research carried out.

The strengthening of the School encompasses other demands, such as the institution of the State Policy for Popular Education in Health in Espírito Santo, through which, according to Magna, courses can be held within the communities, such as those on disease prevention. One of the points considered fundamental by the workers and which appears in the letter is the recomposition and strengthening of the effective staff of Sesa, “with the modernization of bonds, through public tender or other means of professionalization of health management”.

Magna informs that since 1998 there has been no public tender and that the participation of Social Organizations (OS) and institutes, such as Inova, in hospital administrations has grown. “Many times we see these institutions saying that they have opened a contest, but that is not a contest, it is a selection process, with very low salary”, he says.

The workers also defend the recomposition and strengthening of the effective staff for the Public Service School of the State of Espírito Santo (ESESP), “aiming at institutional strengthening”. “Most of the staff is made up of commissioned or DT [Designação Temporária]”, highlights Magna.

The other claims are Administrative Reform of the State, aimed at improving working conditions, with staff dimensioning, organization of the work process, implementation of technological management tools, publicity and transparency, management collegiate, adequate working conditions with equipment and materials; and strengthening of the Worker’s Health Policy; the State Reference Center for Workers’ Health (Cerest); Primary Health Care and Integrative and Complementary Health Practices (PICS).

The implementation of technological tools for management, evaluation and control are also included, which enable better administration, transparency and regulation of the State; strengthening of the Indigenous Health System; expansion of Basic Sanitation coverage in the 78 municipalities of the State; encouraging the effective participation of organized civil society in SUS Social Control instances; encouraging the reestablishment of the Popular Pharmacy and the establishment of the Brazilian Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex; support for the implementation of the State Health Surveillance Plan for Population Exposed to Pesticides and support for public policies to promote agroecology and organic production; encouraging the structuring and expansion of the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPS), and adherence to the Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the State.