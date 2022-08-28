Tamires increases Corinthians’ list of embezzlement and certain absence for the second semifinal

After beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the first semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, Corinthians is already starting to worry about the return game. For the match, Timão already knows that Tamires will be missing.

Timão’s shirt number 37 received his third yellow card in this Saturday’s Derby, at Neo Química Arena. With that, the athlete is a sure absence for the return game, which takes place at Allianz Parque, on the 11th.

The absence lacks precisely the sector with the most casualties of the team, the defensive. Without being able to count on Kemelli, Katiuscia, Erika and Gi Campiolo, who are recovering from injury, the team had to go through improvisations. With Yasmim moved from the left-back to the defense, Tamires has made the position along the edge of the lawn.

The good news for Derby back is that the team will have the return of defender Tarciane, who is in contention for the U-20 World Cup. With that, and Andressa available, the defense duo will have names originating from the position and Yasmim will be able to make up for the absence of Tamires on the left side.

In addition to the embezzlement of the defensive sector mentioned above, the alvinegra team should still have three more casualties from the middle to the front. Luana, recovering from arthroscopy, and Ellen, who tore a ligament in her knee, are certain casualties. The question is about a possible return of Vic Albuquerque, who is also recovering from a knee injury.

