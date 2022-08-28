Tata Werneck flaunts ripped abs in rare sighting on the beach in Rio

Presenter Tata Werneck enjoyed the sunny day in Rio de Janeiro in the company of her daughter, Clara Maria, and her husband, Rafa Vitti

Tata Werneck (39) made a rare appearance on the beach in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday, the 27th, in the company of his family. The presenter was photographed at a kiosk enjoying the sunny day with Clara Maria (2) and Rafa Vitti (26).

The artist chose the top of a blue bikini and loose white shorts for the heat in the wonderful city. Without going into the sea, she had fun with the heiress on the shore.

The buffed body of the famous drew attention as her tanned abdomen became evident while talking on the cell phone.

Earlier, it was Rafa Vitti’s turn to be caught while playing with his daughter, Clara Maria, at sea. Clara squandered cuteness by appearing in a pink bathing suit, while her father showed off his good shape by being photographed shirtless with just blue shorts and a cap to complete the look.

BRUNA MARQUEZINE SURGE PLAYING WITH CLARA MARIA IN FLAGRA BY TATA WERNECK

Tata Werneck (39) received a very special visit from none other than Bruna Marquezine (27). The presenter recorded beautiful moments of her friend playing with her daughter, Clara Maria (2). Taking advantage of her return to Brazil after the recordings of Besouro Azul, the actress decided to kill her niece’s longing and melts the heart of the web.

