Tatá Werneck shows healed belly in a bikini in rare sight

Enjoying a beach day with his family, Tatá Werneck makes a rare appearance and shows off a flat stomach in a bikini; Look

the presenter Tata Werneck made a rare appearance this Saturday (27) while enjoying a family beach day.

Wearing a blue bikini top and loose white shorts, the famous was clicked while enjoying the hot day with her daughter, Clara Maria. Earlier, the husband Rafa Vitti also played with the little one in the sand.

What drew attention was Tatá’s toned body, who showed off a well-defined belly while talking on the cell phone.

At 39, the star became a mother in 2019, when little Clara Maria was born. While pregnant, she married 26-year-old actor Rafa Vitti. Check out:

LOSS OF CLAUDIA JIMENEZ

Excited, the actress Tata Werneckmourned the death of her friend Claudia Jimenez in a post on social networks last Saturday (20).

The two acted together in the soap operas. Let there be Heart and God save the king and they became very close. She said that she “gained the lap” of the veteran behind the scenes of the seven o’clock soap shown in 2018.

“Dear friend, comedian reference for anyone who dreams of working with humor. You’re a genius. And when we made soap together, we became friends. You became a confidant. You gave me a lap. Advice. And showed your talent every day. I fell in love with you. We became nieces and aunts. I love you. Great devotee of Santa Terezinha. One more thing you taught me. I love you so much, Claudinha. Thank you. A huge kiss to Stella and all her family”, he wrote.