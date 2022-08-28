Tatá Werneck shows off her baby and impresses: “just like her mother”

Tatá Werneck appears with his daughter and the similarity between them draws the attention of fans

The presenter and comedian Tata Werneck displayed a beautiful moment of her baby. The famous is the mother of a beautiful little girl, Clara Maria, who is only two years old. The little girl is the result of her marriage to the actor Rafael Vitti. For now, the artists have only one heiress.

The couple is usually quite reserved on social media. They rarely publish photos together with their daughter. However, from time to time, celebrities make an exception and end up showing some family moments.

Recently, the artist celebrated her 39th birthday. On the occasion, the presenter received a beautiful tribute from her husband. The famous used social networks to show a sequence of photos, in which he appears next to the heiress and his wife in the family mansion. He also stated that he was missing the duplinha, as he had to travel to São Paulo to fulfill a schedule of professional commitments, and was not present on such a special date.

In another click beyond cute, the comedian received a very special visit at her mansion. Tata Werneck took advantage of the fact that he welcomed the actress and friend to his home Bruna Marquezine and caught a very cute record in which Clara Maria appears glued to the artist’s side. The image left fans of the famous enchanted with such beauty gathered in a single image.

In another record that was published on the presenter’s official profile, the little girl appears next to her mother and turns on the cuteness meter. Internet when appearing imitating the artist when speaking the catchphrase, “There is no need”.

in the caption, Tata Werneck made a point of playing with the situation. “We already have the first catchphrase. Bring the dancers”, Tatá fired. In the comments, fans could not resist the cuteness of the girl. “I love them both,” said one follower. Another netizen noticed the similarity of the two. “Like the mother”. And yet a third fan fired: “Guys, she is the copy of her mother”.

