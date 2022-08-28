Telephone operators promise to pass on ICMS cut to consumers by November – Notícias

The pressure from public authorities had an effect, and the operators published press releases in which they expressed their commitment to pass on the cut in the tax rate ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for the bill of all consumers until November and promise to give compensation or reimbursements for rebates not yet made.

Vivo said it began adapting billing systems in July, as states began reducing ICMS. According to the operator, 80% of customers will receive discounts by September and the completion of the process is scheduled for November. In addition, it promised compensation for price reductions that have not occurred so far.

“Vivo reinforces that the reduction in the ICMS tax burden will be passed on to the consumer. The company sees that the reduction in the price on the invoice brings real benefits to the user and, therefore, has focused its efforts on this measure.”

TIM also gave a deadline until November to put the house in order and informed that the reduction in the bill of post-paid plans is being applied by billing cycles. Prepaid customers have already had a franchise increase instead of a cash discount. Tele also promised to compensate for this delay.

“The reduction of the tax burden on telecommunications services is a measure of great importance for consumers and for the sector. At the same time, its execution imposes systemic and operational adaptations that TIM has been working on since the ICMS reduction was adopted by part of the states,” he said in a statement.

Claro informed that the transfer has already started and will end between September and November and that it will grant retroactive discount referring to the period of adjustments in the systems. Reimbursement will be from September to November, depending on the invoice due cycle.

“Claro, striving for the pillar of transparency, reaffirms its commitment to fully pass on the benefit of the ICMS reduction to its customers. which is close to completion,” he said.

Oi, on the other hand, said that it is fully passing on the ICMS reduction and explained that, coincidentally, the transfer took place in the same period of the application of the readjustment of the plans made annually according to the contract.





Explanations

Vivo, TIM, Claro, Oi and Sky were notified by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), by the National Consumer Secretariat (linked to the Ministry of Justice) and by Procon of São Paulo, which demanded clarifications on how the transfer will be made in the cut. of the tax to consumers. Until the conclusion of this edition, the authorities had not yet received a response from the companies and the deadline for the response was yesterday.

Anatel is also considering a precautionary action to impose on telecoms the full transfer of the discount. The agency’s board and technical staff discussed the matter at a meeting on Wednesday (24).

The regulatory body endorsed the inclusion of telecommunications in the list of sectors benefited by Complementary Law No. 194/2022, which set a ceiling of 17% to 18% for ICMS on goods and services considered essential. The measure also covered energy, fuels, natural gas, communications and public transport and was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in June.

Anatel’s Competition Superintendence calculated that the change in legislation should translate into a discount of at least 11% if considered a rate of 25%.