Text under discussion changes criteria for coverage of health plans — Senado Notícias

The Bill (PL) 2033/2022 is one of the most far-reaching and visible proposals in the Senate this year. Already approved in the Chamber, the text, authored by the deputy Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), is under the rapporteurship of Senator Romário (PL-RJ), who has not yet concluded his vote, but has already expressed himself in favor of the initiative, which establishes rules for medical treatments covered by health plans. The project gives the list of procedures to be covered by health plans an exemplary character, and no longer exhaustive, thus meeting the demand of patient associations using these plans.

PL 2033/2022 establishes hypotheses of coverage of exams or treatments that are not included in the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency. The ANS maintains a list of more than 3,000 procedures, including consultations, exams, therapies, surgeries, medications and others that are required by the plans.

In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that the list is exhaustive and not exemplary. The practical result of this is that health operators are not obliged to cover treatments not provided for in the list, except for some exceptional situations. The project tries to overturn such a court decision.

Critics say the decision greatly harms users, who will be left without access to essential treatments. On the other hand, there are those who claim that, if the project is approved, there is a serious risk of an immediate increase in the values ​​of the plans and the failure of small companies, which will not be able to afford the increase in costs. In addition, plans may have to pay for treatment that has not been incorporated in any country in the world.

hypotheses

According to PL 2033/2022, the list of procedures and events covered by health plans must be updated by the ANS.

When the prescribed treatment is not included in the list, coverage must be authorized under three hypotheses: there is proof of efficacy based on scientific evidence; there is a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they are also approved for their nationals; and there are recommendations by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

Formed by 13 members, Conitec is linked to international agencies and bodies involved in actions to improve and disseminate health technologies. It is the body that helps the Ministry of Health in the process of inclusion and exclusion of new technologies and in the elaboration and review of protocols and treatments.