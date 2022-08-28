The 11 most incredible volcanoes in Iceland for you to discover!

– Reading time: 5 minutes –

Iceland frequently wins the world’s news with stunning images of erupting volcanoes. Rivers of lava, incandescent glow, walls of gray smoke and clouds that stretch for miles. In a country with around 130 volcanic mountains in its territory, see which ones are Iceland’s Most Amazing Volcanoes!

In 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull was as complicated as spelling its name and even disrupted air traffic across Europe. Four years later, Bardarbunga, considered one of the biggest in the country, presented activityputting geographers on alert.

In the year 2021, Fagradalsfjall volcano became the biggest eruption since 1960, reaching six months of expulsion of rock, gas and lava. The giant was responsible for stunning images of flowing lava with views from the capital, Reykjavik. With these examples alone, you can already see what we have to do in the following list!

11 most incredible volcanoes in Iceland

Mount Fagradalsfjal

The 2021 eruption took place in a valley in the Geldingadalur region, 40 kilometers from the capital, Reykjavik, after months of earthquakes. It was the first time in six thousand years that the volcano had been active, a phenomenon dubbed by geologists Geldingadalsgos.

The lava started to come out on March 19, with a small crack in the ground and, in six months, it expelled almost 143 m³ of lava. This is considered the longest eruption in Iceland since 1960, however, the volume is still 11 times smaller than the one that occurred between 2014 and 2015, in Holuhraun.

In 2022 the Mount Fagradalsfjal volcano erupted again.

Herðubreið

Herðubreið may seem like a sneaky volcano at first glance, almost an isolated mountain, but don’t be fooled! There, there is a powerful volcano with 1,682 meters of altitude! But if you think about climbing it, calm down! The volcano is not considered active as its last eruption was around 11,700 years ago. Just looking at it, you can imagine what it was like!

eldfell

Eldfell volcano is located in Heimaey, and its last eruption took place in 1973, in such severity that it increased the size of the island. Still, it evacuated the population, swept several houses and is said to have formed the famous elephant stone.

The magma stopped by the action of sea water, thanks to the idea of ​​local residents, for the first time in history. It’s all told at the Volcano Museum in the Westman Islands, which is well worth a visit!

Bláhnukur

The Bláhnúkur volcano is located in Landmannalaugar, surrounded by glaciers and colorful mountains. In addition to its incredible coloring, it stands out for the zigzag trail that leads to the top and the landscape that you have from up there.

The last eruption was in 1961, in a variety of red, orange and pink hues. However, it remains active, albeit less frequently than the neighboring volcano, Brennisteinsalda.

Grimsvötn

Grímvötn is a volcano in southeastern Iceland that sits simply on Vatnajökull, the largest glacier in all of Europe. For that reason alone, their eruptions often cause massive flooding. And to top it off, it has the highest frequency of eruptions of all Iceland’s volcanoes.

The most famous of these occurred between 1783 and 1784. A fissure opened up, created a system of volcanic craters and had a huge climate impact across Europe. In the 21st century, the most serious eruption took place at exactly 7:25 pm on May 25, 2011.

It was followed by numerous earthquakes that caused flight cancellations in the country, Greenland, Ireland, Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom.

hekla

Hekla is Iceland’s most active volcano, with more than 20 eruptions documented since the year 874. Hence, it is nicknamed “The Gateway to Hell”. The eruption of 1159, for example, destroyed crops and considerably cooled the climate in Europe. Also famous were those that took place in 1970, 1980, 1991 and 2000.

Snæfellsjökull

Snæfellsjökull is perhaps the most famous Icelandic volcano of all and is located on the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. His fame is due to the French novelist Jules Verne who quotes him in the book “Journey to the Center of the Earth”. On a clear day, it can be seen from the capital, Reykjavík.

askja

The Askja volcano and its neighbor, Viti, are to the northeast of Iceland and are geothermally active. The blue waters have made the region one of the most photographed in the country. The last eruption of Askja took place in 1961, although the most tragic was in 1875. In it, the heavy ash poisoned livestock, land and water.

Öræfajökull

Öræfajökull is the highest mountain in Iceland at 2110 meters high. Like Grímvötn, it is also located on a glacier. Its last eruption was recorded in August 1727, a more severe one occurred in 1362 and also caused flooding.

Eyjafjallajökull

The volcano whose 2010 eruption stunned the 21st century! The complicated Eyjafjallajökull suddenly erupted, which lasted from late March to late May. The ash disrupted air traffic for days, not least because it differed from anything the volcano had produced before. The last documented eruptions were in 920 and 1612.

Eyjafjallajökull is a stratovolcano, which means being a volcano located under a glacial ice cap. Oh, and it feeds the Skógafoss and Seljalandsfoss waterfalls, two major tourist attractions in the country.

Katla

Lastly, Katla is one of Iceland’s most famous volcanoes and last erupted in 1918. Since then, 16 to 20 eruptions have been documented, but only minor movements.

Volcanoes are part of everyday life in Iceland and the locals know what to do in an emergency. Plans differ depending on the type of volcano, even if it is under a glacier and causes flooding. In other words, if you want to visit one of the most incredible volcanoes in Iceland, don’t worry! The guides will be prepared for any emergency!