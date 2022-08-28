The Best Yogurt Combo to Prevent Your Bones from Aging

When it comes to bone health, the main nutrient related to it is calcium. In this sense, milk and its derivatives are excellent sources of this mineral and must be consumed daily. That’s why we’ve listed the benefits of yogurt to keep them firm, as well as the best ways to consume this food.

the yogurt

It is produced by fermenting cow’s milk. There are different types, of course, such as skim, which is indicated for those who want to reduce the amount of fat in their diet. The choice of yogurt is very important, because – although they are all tasty – some options are less healthy than others.

The ideal is the one whose list of ingredients has only two items: cow’s milk and milk yeast. Those with added sugars and food additives are not recommended, especially for children, as they contribute to the emergence of health problems such as diabetes and attention deficit.

yogurt benefits

Because of its origin, it is rich in calcium, the main mineral related to bone mass. The Food Guide recommends the daily consumption of milk and dairy products to prevent deficiencies in this nutrient. In addition, this food also has beneficial bacteria for the body that improve intestinal health and immunity.

Ways to consume food

Natural yogurt, which is the most recommended, has a slightly acidic taste, so many people are not used to it. For this reason, it’s important to know which food combinations make this version tastier and more nutritious.

Plum is a delicious fruit that combines super well with it, in addition to offering potassium and magnesium, which are also nutrients that are closely linked to bone health. The ideal is to add some prunes at the time you eat the food.

Chia is rich in fiber and also contains calcium. It is a small seed, so you can put it on top of yogurt along with fruit and a little honey or molasses. In addition to the guaranteed benefit to your bone structure, the combination of chia fibers with yogurt’s microorganisms will be excellent for the intestines.

Oatmeal is a very healthy cereal, as it has fiber, serves to lower cholesterol and is good in various preparations. You can add oatmeal and a little honey to the yogurt at the time you consume it. In addition to having a much greater supply of nutrients, you will feel fuller for longer.