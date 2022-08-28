The castle the Nazis wanted to turn into the “center of the world”

The Wewelsburg Castle

The Wewelsburg Castle

Among the approximately 20,000 palaces and castles in Germany, Wewelsburg is the only triangular one. And that’s not the only reason why it stands out from the rest.

Located high on a rock overlooking the Alme Valley, the unusual castle was built in the 17th century for the prince-bishops of Paderborn. But it was its tenant in the 1930s that made it even more notorious.

He was none other than Heinrich Himmler, the Reichsführer of the SS (Schutzstaffel or Nazi army), that is, the highest leader of the paramilitary, police, political, prison and security organization in the service of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

Himmler signed a 100-year lease because “he wanted to have a castle where he could meet his highest SS leaders,” Kristen John-Stuke, director of Kreismuseum Wewelsburg, told BBC Reel.

