The Frustrated Plans of Customers Without a Ticket

The frustrated travel plans of customers who bought tickets for 123 Miles, and who claim to have not received the tickets, are of the most varied. There are consumers who planned to travel to be godparents, others wanted to participate in contests, attend shows at Rock in Rio or even go abroad.

In a note sent to UOL yesterday, 123 Milhas denied “deliberate” cancellations, saying that there was a mistake and that “it honors all commitments”. The company justifies that customers should fill out a form 60 days before the date of travel. “Failure to fill it in time will result in the cancellation of the order and the ticket not being issued,” he said. UOL sought the company again today and awaits a return. The report also contacted Procon-SP, which reported that it monitors the situation.

Consumers tell the UOL who responded to the form cited by 123 Miles, but still did not receive the tickets — the reporter had access to the receipt of this form, sent by the company.

Others claim that they never received the document, even after asking the company and that, therefore, they were prevented from responding to it.

Vacations in the Northeast

Hospital storekeeper Marcelo Oliveira da Silva, 40, bought tickets in March this year to spend his holidays in Porto Seguro (BA) with his wife, Ana Rosa Siqueira, 35. The package included hotel reservations. However, he did not receive the tickets or the hotel reservation for the trip, which was supposed to take place until the third week of August. He, who paid BRL 1,054 for the package, says he sent the form to 123 Miles.

Hospital storekeeper Marcelo Oliveira da Silva was supposed to travel with his wife Ana Rosa Siqueira until the third week of August to Porto Alegre, but the tickets were not issued Image: Personal Archive

“By the description [da promoção], 10 days before the chosen dates they would send the hotel and ticket reservations, but nothing happened. In the beginning, there was a human attendant in the numbers to which they made available, contacts by email and WhatsApp were also answered. Now, no communication channel works, at least with me”, says da Silva, who says he is disappointed with the company.

“It was a scheduled event and, the worst, in addition to the breach of the treaty, they didn’t call, they didn’t get in touch to give a satisfaction. Where’s the empathy?”, says the customer.

Rock in Rio

Karen Juliane Santos Arêde (in pink) bought tickets in March of this year to go with her sister and brother-in-law to Rock in Rio Image: Personal archive

Student Karen Juliane Santos Arêde, 24, bought tickets in March of this year to go with her sister and brother-in-law to Rock in Rio, leaving Porto Alegre on August 31. Initially, she bought the tickets just for herself, but soon after, she bought tickets for her relatives as well. Her tickets have already been issued, but the couple’s have not yet.

“We’ve been on this trip since September last year, because I’m moving to Rio de Janeiro and we took the opportunity to go to Justin Bieber’s concert, which we’ve been dreaming of for over 10 years. photographer and is working around the clock to raise money for her first trip,” says Karen.

Groomsmen wedding

Beautician Vivian Quaresma and her husband are godparents at a wedding on Pipa beach, in Rio Grande do Norte. However, they have not yet received 123 Miles tickets Image: Personal Archive

Beautician Vivian Quaresma, 37, purchased tickets in April this year to attend a wedding on Pipa beach, in Rio Grande do Norte. She and her husband are godparents and spent R$932 on the tickets.

“We buy and pay for everything, I get all 123 emails [Milhas] in my main inbox and I didn’t receive the form. I managed to open a protocol through WhatsApp, they informed me that in up to 5 calendar days they would give me an answer, and until today nothing”, he says.

On August 25, Vivian was informed that her case was being analyzed and that “in the next few days they will contact you to inform you about what can be done regarding the issuance of the request”. The beautician has been unemployed since June and says she has no way of buying new tickets, which currently cost around R$3,000.

Cost of BRL 4,000 to cover cancellation

Photographer Alberth Klinsmann, 30, spent R$674.16 to buy two tickets to go from Natal to Rio de Janeiro, where he would celebrate his birthday, go to Rock in Rio and spend the holidays with his wife. The trip would take place on September 7, returning on September 18.

He purchased the tickets in March of this year and, concerned about the situation, contacted the company in July. In an email exchange, to which UOL had access, an employee of 123 Miles said that it was to wait and that, up to ten days before the trip, the tickets would be issued. However, on August 23, another employee warns that the tickets could not be sent.

As his wife, Bárbara Medeiros, will also participate in a public contest on September 10 in Cuiabá during the holidays, the photographer decided to buy new tickets, for which he paid more than R$4,000.

“For this and other reasons, the trip was unavoidable, there was no way not to go. When they sent the cancellation, I immediately went to get new tickets, even paying an absurd price. What was almost R$ 700 became more than R$ 4,000 “, he says.

other situations

Advertiser Lucas Andreão Agrizzi, 23, bought tickets in April this year to go from Vitória to Rio de Janeiro, on September 7, with a return on the 12th of the same month. He would go with friends to shows at Rock in Rio. Agrizzi received the form and submitted it on July 22, but has not yet received the tickets.

I feel very frustrated, I’m not used to traveling by plane. Travel is a dream for many people and I feel like the 123 miles ended a dream I had.”

Lucas andreão agrizzi

Architect Douglas Menezes de Santana, 29, bought tickets to travel with his girlfriend, public servant Leyla Shayna Barros Lemos, 23. The couple bought tickets leaving on September 2 from Aracaju to Rio de Janeiro and also intended to go to the Rock in Rio. They submitted the form in April, after asking the company. “I wanted to fulfill my preteen dream of going to Justin Bieber’s concert. I feel terrible, I’ve cried a lot, feeling helpless,” she said.

Architect and urban planner Weverton Jander, 26, has a family trip scheduled for next Friday (2). He did not forward the form, but contacted the company, which informed him that he had to wait for the tickets until ten days before the trip, which were not sent. “I feel cheated, I have the trip all scheduled and I’m afraid of not being able to board, which makes me sad that it involves the schedule of 6 people”, he says.

Innovation and marketing director Maria Carolina Garcia, 37, will attend a childhood friend’s wedding in Portugal on September 9, as well as work meetings in Madrid the following week. Tickets were purchased on June 12, departing São Paulo on September 4. She also submitted the form and says she was “dismissed, abused and misled.”

The dentist Mariana Mota dos Santos, 29, has a trip from Florianópolis to Rio de Janeiro next Wednesday (1). She forwarded the form, outside the 60-day deadline, but the company said it was just a matter of waiting. “Every day I file a complaint and I still don’t get a response.”

Biologist and veterinary student João Paulo Galvão Pacheco, 30, bought tickets from Recife to São Paulo, where he was going with his girlfriend. The trip is scheduled for September 5th. He did not receive the form and contacted 123 Miles in early August. His ticket hasn’t been issued yet.

Yesterday, I had an anxiety attack, my blood pressure was high, so I’ve had a lot of problems with this whole thing.”

Joao Paulo Galvao Pacheco

What to do?

Lawyer Fernanda Paim Azevedo suggests that clients harmed by 123 Milhas trigger Procon and file a complaint. Thus, the body will be aware of the number of complaints and can take action.

It says that consumers have the right to demand that the company issue the air ticket or receive a refund of the amounts paid for the tickets. They are also entitled to compensation for material damages such as, for example, amounts lost in the payment of hotels, tours, conferences. Depending on the case, according to the lawyer, it is possible to file a lawsuit for moral damages. For this, it is necessary to keep proof of payments made for the trip, emails and messages exchanged with the company, says the lawyer.