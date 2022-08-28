The hot son of Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrini makes a very rare appearance at an event in Rio

Heartthrob, Antônio Benício Negrini, son of Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrini, draws attention among celebrities; check out

son of actors Murilo Benício and Alessandra Negrinithe young Antonio Benicio Negrini made a rare appearance on Saturday night (27).

At the age of 25, the boy, who is also an actor, attended the event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Porta dos Fundos. Heartthrob, he bet on a simple and stylish look.

Antônio posed with a polo shirt, brown pants and boots, the cat even showed that he doesn’t cling to gender conventions and painted his nails silver.

He is the eldest son of the star, who also had Pietro with the actress Giovanna Antonelli. Following in the footsteps of his parents, Antônio has even made his debut in soap operas: he played the son of Murilo’s character in Mother’s love. Check out:

PANTANAL CAST PARTY

Part of the cast of the novel wetland reunited in July for a party at the actor’s luxurious mansion Murilo Beníciowho is also part of the cast of the nine o’clock soap opera.

Throughout the night, several stars arrived for the celebration that celebrates the success of the plot, which remains the most watched production of all Brazilian television.

In addition to the host, names with the singer Gutothe actress Dira Paes and the beautiful Bella Campos appeared at the celebration. Everyone took great care in the production and appeared with daring looks.