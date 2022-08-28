The most anticipated comedy of 2022 just debuted on Netflix

There is no one in the world who has never thought he was born at the wrong time, in the least propitious place, under unjustly adverse conditions and the most inadequate people. These thoughts torture the soul and body of many people, sometimes for too long — even for a lifetime — and there isn’t that much to be done: if the individual doesn’t decide to take the ugly beast called fate by the horns, drag it to safe pastures and taming it once and for all, it may take years, perhaps decades, for anyone to have any illusions about winning the bloodiest of wars. Until that term is reached, something always seems to remain to be completed, like the dawn on a sunless day, as if the night had no end, prolonged by the tender and sinister song of the early birds. There are those who solve the riddle, there are those who close themselves off to life and die to everything else that raises and knocks down the world, but there are also those who overcome an impending sadness and renew their strength with the help of an admirably imperfect mechanism. .

An unusual couple gives “De Férias da Família” (2022) the depth that few so-called banal comedies, the so-called bullshit, reach. Director John Hamburg decides to address disappointments, frustrated dreams, dreams of leaving limbo and emerging to the surface of reality and, of course, love, omnipresent in the most vigorous and transforming human relationships, making use of a non-obvious family nucleus, and also therefore memorable, capable of arousing the sympathy of heterogeneous audiences. Much of the merit of Hamburg’s film is due to the particularly dedicated performance of the protagonist. Kevin Hart is the right man for the right role and makes Sonny Fisher a memorable character, given the right proportions. “Family Vacation” is an admittedly modest production, and that is its strength. The director directs his script in such a way as to give the entire cast, made up massively of blacks and Latinos, an opportunity to have their turn, which adds even more fluidity to the short 104 minutes. There is no time left or lack to tell a good story.

Sonny is a father, but not a breadwinner, as it falls to Maya, the successful architect played by Regina Hall — and there was never any problem between them for that reason. The abyss that separates them, carefully uncovered by Hamburg, concerns a certain resistance of the central character to mature. Possessing a magnetic charisma, Hart manages to bring out some stimulating aspects in Sonny. While he assumes the noble role of educating and assisting the children, Dashiell and Ava, of Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge, he also puts his feet in his hands in wanting to be always helpful to his friends, especially Huck Dembo, whom he has known from an early age. age. About to turn 44, the somewhat marginal type lived by Mark Wahlberg makes a point of counting on the presence of his lifelong companion. Sonny continues to love him well, but the paths that each of them chose to take make the protagonist verbalize with all the these and r’s that he no longer has the energy — nor the desire — to spend a night of drinking (and other binges) accompanied. of people just out of adolescence. A good plot twist ends up ensuring that he attends the revelry and relives times that were supposed to be dead, like the ones that record the opening of the long, fifteen years ago in the Utah desert, western United States.

Hamburg fills the film with a plethora of subplots, all anticlimactic to a greater or lesser extent and quite hard to swallow. In addition to the participation of Luis Gerardo Méndez as Armando, a kind of guru of capitalism who approaches Maya and awakens Sonny’s jealous fury, join the figures of Thelma, personified by Ilia Isorelys Paulino, and Stan, by Jimmy O. Yang, in opposite extremes, but vibrating in the same tuning: to pollute the plot of eschatological passages, always expendable. In this particular, Méndez’s performance is highlighted thanks to less flat nuances of his character, a wealthy womanizer and loner.

This sin of “Family Vacation” — always for excess, never for lack — is even capable of constituting a capital of Hamburg’s work, responsible for other films of a similar scope, that is, making the audience simply forget about the life. And there’s nothing like, from time to time, imagining that all the problems of our pathetic existence are solved with a silly nonsense, like in one of the late matinees of yesteryear.

Movie: Family Vacation

Direction: John Hamburg

Year: 2022

Genres: comedy

Note: 8/10