“The players were not satisfied”; Felipe Melo ready against Palmeiras and revolts former teammates

The teams faced each other in a high-level confrontation, marked by a great goal by Ron and confusion in the locker room.

In a game marked by Rony’s bicycle goal, Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Fluminense on Saturday night (27), at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão. With the result, Verdão maintained the eight-point advantage over Tricolor, current vice-leader. If Flamengo beat Botafogo this Sunday (28), they will take second place and be seven points behind Alviverde.

In addition to the painting signed by Ron in the first few minutes, two other episodes marked the confrontation, both at halftime. The technical commissions, who had already disagreed on the edge of the field, extended the raids to the tunnel for the changing rooms.

And there was also confusion involving the players. Felipe Melo addressed offenses to his former teammates from Palmeiras and messed with the Verdão squad. According to the GE, the cast of Palmeiras was unhappy with the situation, because he had worked with most of them.

Reserve in Fernando Diniz’s team, the steering wheel was not even activated and did not leave the bench in the match. Flu will play again next Saturday, when they face Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, in the sequence of the national Series A.