The sky is not the limit | Artemis I, JWST sees many galaxies, Moon details and+!

If you like images of the universe, this week’s summary is full of them. In addition to two new photos taken by James Webb, we have a simply spectacular image of the Moon. And, of course, we talk about the preparations for the Artemis I mission, which should take place next Monday (29).

Also check out news about exploration on Mars and good news for those interested in internet access via Starlink.

Artemis I is due to launch on August 29 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Expectations are high as we approach the first launch window for the Artemis I mission. The flight will be manned (unless Snoopy and Shaun the Sheep count as such) and will test technologies essential to the Artemis program’s manned missions. , including the moon landing on Artemis III.

In case something unexpected happens on August 29th, there are two “backup” dates: the first is on September 2nd and the second on September 5th. In the link above, you can check everything about the mission.

CEERS scientists looking at the mosaic in TACC’s visualization lab (Image: Reproduction/R. Larson)

The James Webb telescope created a mosaic of 690 individual images, revealing countless galaxies, many of them never seen before. The image resolution and file size are so large that the study team recommends not opening it on a mobile phone. Still, they encourage everyone to download the full image to a computer and zoom in on the details.

One of the team members selected her favorite galaxies found in this mosaic. Details about them can be found in the article link above.

Image of the Moon produced by two people using over 200,000 photos (Image: Reproduction/Andrew McCarthy/Connor Matherne)

After taking over 200,000 photos of the Moon in just one night, two astrophotographers merged their images to produce this visual spectacle. The work not only shows details of various craters, but also of the seas — those darker lake-like regions.

Map of hydrated mineral deposits on Mars (Image: Reproduction/ESA/Mars Express (OMEGA) and NASA/Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (CRISM))

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and Mars Express probes collected high-resolution spectral data from the surface of Mars from small regions of interest and wider coverage. The result was global and regional maps of the Red Planet’s water abundance.

The map revealed hundreds of thousands of areas with a good presence of aluminum-rich clays, such as kaolin, in the oldest areas of Mars. This has implications for scientists’ understanding of the planet’s past, such as an unexpected mix of salts and clay. Even more curious is that some of the salts appear to be older than the clays, suggesting greater complexity than expected in Martian geological history.

Possible Artemis III landing sites (Image: Reproduction / NASA)

NASA has announced 13 regions near the lunar South Pole as possible landing sites for the Artemis III mission, and each of the regions contains multiple locations suitable for a moon landing. The interest in the South Pole is because it is an area that contains permanently shaded regions, which may contain ice deposits. Something indispensable for the establishment of a permanent base on the Moon.

Jupiter photographed by James Webb (Image: Reproduction/NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team/Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt)

New photos of Jupiter taken by the James Webb telescope, in infrared light, were released last Monday (22). The colors were artificially added, associating different wavelengths to each of the colors that make up the RGB standard.

By coloring and overlaying the images, we observed detailed features in the gas giant’s storms, including its rings, some of its moons, and the Great Red Spot. The intense glow at the poles are auroras, like those that happen here on Earth.

Starlink reduced the subscription fee in Brazil (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Good news for anyone with an eye on the Starlink broadband internet service. The monthly fee dropped from R$ 530 (without taxes) to R$ 230 (also without taxes). The discount is automatic for all tickets generated after August 24th.

New subscribers will also enjoy the “bargain”, but it will still be necessary to purchase the equipment. According to SpaceX, the discount is an adjustment according to the purchasing power of the country’s inhabitants.

Read too: