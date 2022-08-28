The truth that no one knew about Chitãozinho and Xororó’s fight

Chitãozinho and Xororó comment on the truth about the fight

Chitãozinho and Xororó are known to be very responsible when it comes to the duo. Because of this, the reputation of being straight-laced follows them wherever they go. Committed to the public, they have been successful for over 50 years.

Therefore, there are even those who ask if there has been a more serious fight behind the scenes, something that has already been denied by the two. Despite their daily lives and being very different, they have already proven that the duo is above any small disagreement and that if there is respect, everything can be overcome.

In an interview with Piunti, Chitãozinho and Xororó claimed that there was already a fight, but nothing that made them consider the end of the duo. “We always supported each other”, said Chitão.

“We are very different in behavior, but we respect the other side. I don’t invade his particularity and he never invaded mine”, said Xororó’s brother.

Sandy’s father insisted on completing Chitãozinho: “We learned this very early on, my space begins when his ends”.

SINGERS FIGHT BEFORE THE SHOW

However, Xororó confessed the great secret of the duo: they already had a big fight before putting on a show.

“We already got to the P stage of life one with the other, however, the music unites us”, said Xororó.

In this way, Chitãozinho confessed what is the best medicine for them to stop fighting.

“When the show starts, it becomes something else, it looks like an entity. It’s like a marriage, respect and admiration always prevail,” said the singer.

NIECE TALKS ABOUT UNCLE’S BEHAVIOR

In an interview with André Piunti, Aline Lima, Chitão’s daughter, commented on the fame of her father and uncle. “I think it’s professional. The moments outside are always very relaxed”, she said. Which added that at work they are super serious, but on the inside they are more relaxed.

She also highlighted that Xororó is the more serious of the two, but that he is still super good when it comes to family. “Xororó is a more difficult person for you to please”, she said. However, she said that when she presented the duo’s live, she managed to surprise.

Aline also explained that today, with the status of the duo, they can afford to run their career in the way they like best. Then, she mentioned that the duo does not do a show at dawn. “Leave it to the younger crowd that likes to perform at 6 am,” she said.