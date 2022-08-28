“There is no corruption of good”, says Moro about Lula’s speech







Sérgio Moro criticized Lula’s interview Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão

Candidate for the Senate, former Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) avoided questions about the existence of corruption in PT governments during the interview given the day before yesterday. to National Journalfrom TV Globo.

On Saturday, the PT admitted deviations at Petrobras, but avoided talking about measures to prevent new cases of corruption if he wins the election. Lula also said that the secret budget is worse than the monthly allowance. “There is no such thing as a corruption of good and one of evil,” Moro told Estadão.

like mr. evaluated former president Lula’s answers about corruption cases in PT administrations?

Lula dodged the questions. The petrolão and the mensalão were not simple cases of corruption, they were schemes for the diversion of public money aimed at a project of power. In the monthly allowance, a Supreme Court ruling said it was a scheme aimed at buying parliamentary support for Lula’s government. The petrolão was the political subdivision of state-owned companies to collect bribes for the illicit enrichment of politicians and illegal financing of parties. So it was not something that the PT government investigated or allowed to investigate. There were no specific cases of corruption. It was a systemic corruption scheme.

The former president said that corruption “only appears when you allow it to be monitored”, on the grounds that, in his government, the mechanisms to combat corruption were strong.

When the petrolão was investigated it was no longer his government. The investigations only went ahead because we had great support from civil society and the population. The government itself was surprised in an apparent attempt to obstruct justice, to remove the cases from Curitiba, when he was appointed to the Civil House.

Asked about the monthly allowance, Lula mentioned the secret budget. How do you see the comparison?

Bandit is bandit. Whoever receives a bribe, under any circumstances, commits a crime and must be punished. There is not one corruption of good and one of evil.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.