These are the rarest coins and they are worth a fortune: see if you have them

In Brazil there are some very rare coins that had a small print run. Commemorative, they manifest great moments of the country’s culture.

See, below, the rarest and most unique commemorative coins in Brazil.

1 – Carlos Drummond de Andrade Centenary Coin

Premiered in 2002, their values ​​were R$2 and R$20. Only 10,000 units were minted by the Central Bank.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

2 – Coin of Salvador as a World Heritage Site (UNESCO)

The commemorative coin is part of the numismatic series of World Heritage Cities in Brazil, it is minted in silver and its value was R$5.

3 – Commemorative Coin for the Centenary of Japanese Immigration in Brazil

Launched in 2008, this coin represented R$ 2. Only two thousand units were minted. Hence, it is an extremely rare item for coin collectors.

4 – Jucelino Kubitschek de Oliveira’s Centenary Coin

Launched 20 years ago, these coins had values ​​divided into R$ and R$ 20. Only 15 thousand units were manufactured.

5 – Ary Barroso Centenary Commemorative Coin

Ary Barroso, one of the greatest composers of all time, had a R$2 silver coin and a R$20 gold coin. Only 10,000 units were minted.

6 – Commemorative Coin in Homage to Ayrton Senna

Made in 1995, it is one of the most coveted coins. The sportsman Ayrton Senna’s coin had 15,000 units produced and its values ​​were R$2 and R$20.

7 – 1994 World Cup Commemorative Coin

This coin was created in 1994 to record an unprecedented event in sports history – the conquest, for the fourth time – of the World Football Championship in Brazil.

11,000 coins were minted, however, only 2,000 were gold, worth R$20.

8 – Commemorative Coin for the 500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America in 1992

The coin commemorating the Discovery of America is one of the rarest in the country. It was created in 1992 and was worth 500 cruzeiros.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.